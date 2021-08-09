Cases Closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Aug. 9

Charles Edward Joiner Sr.: 2015 felony criminal distribution of opiates, found guilty. Sentenced to five years all suspended. Two felony distribution of dangerous drugs charges, dismissed by court. Revocation of the suspended sentence dropped in 2021.

Christopher Lee Rasmussen: 2016 felony escape from official detention, amended to misdemeanor resisting arrest. Sentenced to six months in jail, all suspended. Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, found guilty. Sentenced to two years, all suspended. Misdemeanor criminal possession, dismissed by the court. Revocation of suspended sentence dropped in 2021.

Paris James Hazlitt: 2018 felony strangulation of a partner or family member, amended to felony aggravated kidnapping. Sentenced to 364 days in prison with one day suspended. A second felony aggravated kidnapping charged was dismissed by the court. Revocation of a suspended or deferred sentence was dropped by the prosecutor in 2021.