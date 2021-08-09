Cases Closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Aug. 9

Gary Stephen Bristol: 2015 felony theft of property exceeding $1,500, found guilty, sentenced to 10 years with five suspended. Felony desecration of a capitol, place of worship, cemetery or public memorial, dismissed by court, deferred sentence. Deferred sentence revoked in July 2021.
Caleb Eugene Wheeler: 2018 felony theft of property exceeding $1,500, deferred imposition of sentence. Revocation dismissed by court in July 2021.
Nicole Marie Webster: 2019 felony theft exceeding $5,000 or common scheme, dropped by prosecutor. Two counts of misdemeanor theft, dropped by prosecutor. Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, deferred imposition of sentence. Later found guilty and revoked in July 2021.
Samantha Joy Bowling: 2019 felony assault on a peace officer, deferred imposition of sentence.
Drew Martin Anderson: 2019 felony fraudulently obtaining dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor.
Jeffery Robert Igoe: 2019 felony intimidation, felony theft exceeding $5,000, misdemeanor theft and two misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass to vehicles, all dropped by prosecutor.
Mark Patrick Hutchinson: 2020 felony assault with a weapon, misdemeanor partner or family member assault (first offense) and misdemeanor unlawful restraint, dropped by prosecutor.
John Brendan Dailey: 2020 felony burglary, dropped by prosecutor.
Seth Kirklin: 2020 felony failure to register as a sexual or violent offender, dismissed by court.
Austin Calder: 2020 felony assault with a weapon and felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, dropped by prosecutor.
Aspen Marie Truzzolino: 2020 felony burglary, dropped by prosecutor. Felony theft of property exceeding $5,000 or common scheme, sentenced to four years all suspended.
Mikeal James Mavrinac: 2020 two counts of felony strangulation of a partner or family member, felony partner of family member assault (third offense), felony intimidation and two misdemeanor counts of partner/family member assault, all dropped by prosecutor.
Michael Andrew Kralevich: 2020 felony custodial interference and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, dropped by prosecutor.
Olivia Diane Stewart: 2020 two felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer, all dropped by prosecutor.
Liberty Marie Conway: 2020 felony assault with a weapon, dropped by prosecutor.
Michelle Elaine Lehrkamp: 2020 felony assault with a weapon, felony tampering with evidence and felony possession of dangerous drugs, all remanded to lower court.
James Dewayne Casey: 2020 felony partner or family member assault (third offense), remanded to lower court.
Jarrett Stephen Rash: 2018 felony sexual intercourse without consent, amended to felony criminal endangerment, deferred imposition of sentence. Felony sexual abuse of children, dropped by prosecutor.
Adam Ly Biesecker: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor criminal possession of paraphernalia, dismissed by court.
Layla Winona Pitzer: 2021 felony theft of property exceeding $5,000, found guilty. Sentenced to five years all suspended.
Joshua Nathan Stillman: 2021 felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and misdemeanor surreptitious visual observation or recordation, dropped by prosecutor.
Eddie Lee Ankey: 2020 misdemeanor partner or family member assault, remanded to lower court.
David Brent Marshall: 2021 felony DUI (fourth or subsequent offense), dropped by prosecutor.
George Eugene Pryor: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor.
Juan Arismendy Byas III: 2021 felony extradition.
Glenavon Dale Knudson: 2009 felony sexual assault, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 15 years, all suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in 2021.
Arthur Hubert Meyer III: 2015 felony theft over $1,500, dismissed by court. Felony identity theft, found guilty and sentenced to three years deferred. Revoked in 2017 and again in 2021.
Charles Edward Joiner Sr.: 2015 felony criminal distribution of opiates, found guilty. Sentenced to five years all suspended. Two felony distribution of dangerous drugs charges, dismissed by court. Revocation of the suspended sentence dropped in 2021.
Christopher Lee Rasmussen: 2016 felony escape from official detention, amended to misdemeanor resisting arrest. Sentenced to six months in jail, all suspended. Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, found guilty. Sentenced to two years, all suspended. Misdemeanor criminal possession, dismissed by the court. Revocation of suspended sentence dropped in 2021.
Paris James Hazlitt: 2018 felony strangulation of a partner or family member, amended to felony aggravated kidnapping. Sentenced to 364 days in prison with one day suspended. A second felony aggravated kidnapping charged was dismissed by the court. Revocation of a suspended or deferred sentence was dropped by the prosecutor in 2021.
Kendall Marie Weinheimer: 2018 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, found guilty. Sentenced to three years all suspended. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor possession under the age of 21, dismissed by court. Suspended sentence revoked in 2020, that revocation dropped by prosecutor in 2021.
Luke Allan Lingle: 2019 felony theft exceeding $1,500, dropped by prosecutor.
Joshua Daniel Chisholm: 2002 felony burglary, amended to felony criminal endangerment, deferred imposition of sentence. Felony witness tampering, misdemeanor partner/family member assault (first offense) and misdemeanor stalking (first offense), all dropped by prosecutor.
Paula Ann Humphrey: 2020 felony criminal child endangerment, remanded to lower court.
Roxanna Darling Proulx: 2013 felony elder exploitation, deferred imposition of sentence. Felony theft exceeding $5,000, dropped by prosecutor.
Bruce Alan Garay: 2020 felony partner or family member assault (third offense), found guilty. Sentenced to five years in prison. Felony violation of a protective order, found guilty. Sentenced to two years in jail, both suspended. Additional charges of felony PFMA and felony violation of a protective order were dismissed by the court. Felony escape by use of threat, force or weapon, found guilty. Sentenced to three years, all suspended.
Quintin Wayne Mahkuk: 2020 felony aggravated burglary, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor partner/family member assault (first offense), remanded to lower court.
Michael James Gardipee: 2020 felony robbery, felony tampering with evidence and felony intimidation, all dropped by prosecutor.
Angelina Marie Beard: 2020 felony theft exceeding $5,000, found guilty. Sentenced to one year, all suspended. A second felony theft charged and felony false claims to public agencies were dropped by prosecutor.
Kevin Michael Severance: 2020 felony forgery, remanded to lower court.
Jacob Segovia: 2021 felony theft exceeding $5,000, dropped by prosecutor.
Alexander Nicola Keck: 2020 felony sexual assault that inflicts bodily injury or victim is less than 16, transferred to youth court.
Daniel Wayne Hendrickson: 2021 felony possession of dangerous drugs, found guilty. Sentenced to three years in jail. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor DUI, sentenced to 365 days in jail with 335 days suspended. Misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, sentenced to 180 days all suspended. Misdemeanor driving without liability insurance and operating a vehicle that has not been registered, dropped by prosecutor.
John Patrick Pruett: 2021 felony assault with a weapon, found guilty. Sentenced to three years all suspended.
Skyler Steiner: 2021 felony strangulation of a partner or family member and misdemeanor partner/family member assault (first offense), remanded to lower court.
Charles Alvarez: 2016 felony sexual intercourse without consent, felony intimidation and misdemeanor unlawful restraint, all transferred to youth court.
Robert Michael Gelina: 2021 felony extradition.
Monte Wade Perryman: 2015 felony theft exceeding $5,000 and felony false claims to public agencies, dropped by prosecutor.
Leann Gardipee: 2021 felony bail jumping, found guilty. Sentenced to three years in prison.
Jessica Supanich: 2021 felony extradition.