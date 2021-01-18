Cases Closed: Helena-area court decisions published Monday, Jan. 18, 2021

Heather Rachel Ward: 2020 criminal possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Sentenced to five years in jail. Paraphernalia charges dropped by prosecutor. Two charges of bail jumping. One charge dropped and the other sentenced to five years in prison.

Trevor Lee Wiseman: 2020 felony theft, dropped by prosecutor.

Landon Shane Greenough: 2020 strangulation of partner/family member amended to criminal endangerment. Sentenced to three years all suspended. Partner or family member assault, dropped by prosecutor.

Donovan Leo Donald: 2020 strangulation of partner or family member, dropped by prosecutor. Partner or family member assault, sentenced to 365 days in prison with 364 suspended. Unlawful restraint dropped by prosecutor.

Cheyenne Rae Dawn Petersen: 2020 criminal child endangerment amended to DUI. Sentenced to 180 days with 179 suspended. Criminal child endangerment amended to criminal endangerment. Sentenced to three years all suspended. Criminal possession of dangerous drugs, deferred imposition of sentence. Endangering the welfare of child, sentenced to 180 days in jail all suspended. Endangering the welfare of a child, dropped by prosecutor.