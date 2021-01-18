Cases Closed: Helena-area court decisions published Monday, Jan. 18, 2021

Leo Eugene Mathis: 2011 negligent homicide. After multiple sentencings and revocations, Mathis was sentenced to 15 years in prison with 15 years suspended in 2018. This was revoked on Dec. 8, 2020.
Clay James Kroll: 2012. Burglary. Sentenced to five years in prison with all time suspended. Suspended sentence revoked on Dec. 1, 2020.
Heather Denise Quinn: 2014 criminal possession. Previously sentenced to five years with two years suspended. Now sentenced to two years with two suspended. Revoked on Dec. 3, 2020.
Jonathan Wade Wallace: 2011 criminal mischief. Sentenced to four years, previously a deferred imposition of sentence, revoked on Dec. 9, 2020.
James Jovoinne Koger: 2015 aggravated burglary, partner/family member assault, assault, criminal mischief, destruction of a communication device. Sentenced to five years, all suspended. Revoked on Dec. 9, 2020.
Brian Cleveland: 2015 felony theft of a hoofed animal. Deferred and then revoked on Dec. 24, 2020.
Ashley Nicole Anderson: 2015 criminal distribution of drugs, deferred. Revoked on Dec. 17, 2020.
Reene Marie Mills: 2010 sexual intercourse without consent, amended to criminal endangerment. 10 years in jail, all suspended. Revoked on Dec. 17 2020.
Andy Lee Groff: 2018 strangulation of a partner or family member. Dismissed by court. Sentenced to 365 days in jail with 364 suspended.
Stuart Jay Aimsback: 2018 partner or family member assault. Deferred imposition of sentence. 2020 bail jumping. Sentenced to three years, all suspended. Another bail jumping charge was dropped by the prosecutor.
Timothy John Gillispie: 2019 burglary, felony theft, tampering of evidence and bail jumping. All deferred imposition of sentence. Theft and tampering charges dismissed.
Corey Alan Sprinkle: 2019 assault with a weapon amended to negligent endangerment. Sentenced to one year in jail, suspended. Revoked on Dec. 16, 2020.
Steven Ray Yahne: 2019 tampering with evidence, dropped by prosecutor. Felony theft, deferred imposition of sentence.
Shiann Zhaun Rhetta Griffin: 2019 assault with a weapon. Sentenced to 18 months in prison, all suspended.
Triston Carol-James Brown: 2019 criminal possession of opiate/meth. Sentenced to three years in prison, no time suspended. Possession of drugs and possession of paraphernalia dismissed by court. First DUI, sentenced to 180 days with 179 suspended. Revoked on Dec. 10, 2020.
Gabriel Eugene Bailey: 2019 multiple counts of partner/family member assault. Sentenced to three years in prison. Strangulation charges sentenced to three years, all suspended. Another strangulation charge dropped by prosecutor. Kidnapping charges dropped by prosecutor. Tampering with witness sentenced to two years all suspended. One suspended sentence was revoked on Dec. 16, 2020.
Silas James Corpron: 2019 assault with a weapon. Dropped by prosecutor.
James Jovonnie Koger: 2019 partner/family member assault. Sentenced to five years all suspended. A second charge of the same crime was dropped by the prosecutor.
Trampus Alexander Hoy: 2019 criminal possession with intent to distribute, dropped by prosecutor. Criminal possession of marijuana, sentenced to three years all suspended. Criminal production and paraphernalia possession dropped by prosecutor.
Brock Anthony Zygmond: 2020 criminal endangerment. Deferred imposition of sentence. DUI -- one year in jail, all suspended. Driving with suspended license dropped by prosecutor. Revoked on Dec. 16, 2020.
Shane Val Bowen: 2020 criminal possession of drugs and paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor.
Heather Rachel Ward: 2020 criminal possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Sentenced to five years in jail. Paraphernalia charges dropped by prosecutor. Two charges of bail jumping. One charge dropped and the other sentenced to five years in prison.
Trevor Lee Wiseman: 2020 felony theft, dropped by prosecutor.
Landon Shane Greenough: 2020 strangulation of partner/family member amended to criminal endangerment. Sentenced to three years all suspended. Partner or family member assault, dropped by prosecutor.
Donovan Leo Donald: 2020 strangulation of partner or family member, dropped by prosecutor. Partner or family member assault, sentenced to 365 days in prison with 364 suspended. Unlawful restraint dropped by prosecutor.
Cheyenne Rae Dawn Petersen: 2020 criminal child endangerment amended to DUI. Sentenced to 180 days with 179 suspended. Criminal child endangerment amended to criminal endangerment. Sentenced to three years all suspended. Criminal possession of dangerous drugs, deferred imposition of sentence. Endangering the welfare of child, sentenced to 180 days in jail all suspended. Endangering the welfare of a child, dropped by prosecutor.
Johnathon Brandon Clark: 2020 criminal possession of dangerous drugs. Sentenced to two years in jail, all suspended. Obstructing a peace officer, sentenced to six months all suspended. Displaying fictitious plates, failure to carry proof of insurance and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia dismissed by court or dropped by prosecutor. Fleeing from a peace officer. Sentenced to six months in jail, all suspended.
Leo Eugene Mathis: 2020 criminal Endangerment, driving with a suspended license and owner permitting operation of vehicle without liability insurance, dropped by prosecutor. DUI, sentenced to 180 days in jail with 179 days suspended.
Christopher Lee Spangler: 2020 felony intimidation, sentenced to three years in prison all suspended. Partner/family member assault, sentenced to 265 days in jail with 363 suspended. Two counts of criminal mischief, resisting arrest and assault with bodily fluid dropped by prosecutor.
John Ira Richey: 2020 felony stalking and intimidation dropped by prosecutor.
Ryan Lee Grady: 2020 criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. Amended to simple criminal possession. Sentenced to five years in prison.
Andy Lee Groff: 2020 criminal Endangerment. Sentenced to five years all suspended. A second criminal endangerment charge and a partner/family member assault dropped by prosecutor.
Donald Neil Belgarde: 2020 written waiver of extradition proceedings.