Cases Closed: Court decisions reported Monday, April 12

Thomas Dan Stanger: 2019 two counts of misdemeanor affront or alarm to abuse, humiliate, harass or degrade another. Pleaded guilty. Sentenced to six months, all suspended on charge one. Sentenced to one year, all suspended, on charge two. Felony exposure observed by a person under 16 years old and more than four years younger than the offender, deferred prosecution. Felony tampering with evidence, deferred prosecution.