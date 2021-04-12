Cases Closed: Court decisions reported Monday, April 12

Jeffrey Edward Donovan: 2008 felony driving under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense. Sentenced to five years and 13 months in prison, five years suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in March 2021.
Dwight Edward Pierson: 2011 felony theft. Sentenced to five years with two suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in 2016. In 2021, suspended sentence revoked and dropped by prosecutor.
Derek Casey McCreary: 2017 felony DUI, fourth or subsequent offense. Sentenced to six years with four years suspended. Misdemeanor habitual offender operating a motor vehicle, dismissed by court. Suspended sentence revoked in 2021. 2018 felony burglary, sentenced to three years all suspended. Felony burglary, dismissed by court. Suspended sentence revoked in March 2021.
Darrell Dwayne Smith: 2017 two counts of felony partner or family member assault, third or subsequent offense, dismissed by court. Misdemeanor stalking, dismissed by court. Misdemeanor tampering with a witness, sentenced to four years, all suspended.
Kenneth Leon Purvis: 2018 felony assault with a weapon, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault, first offense. Sentenced to 365 days in prison with 364 days suspended. Misdemeanor criminal mischief, dropped by prosecutor. Felony bail jumping, deferred imposition of sentence.
William Peter Normandy: 2018 felony failure to give notice of change of address by a sexual or violent offender. Sentenced to three years, all suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in March 2021.
Klayton Tyler Ameline: 2019 felony strangulation of a partner or family member. Sentenced to 365 days with 364 suspended. Felony bail jumping, sentenced to five years with three suspended. Felony bail jumping, dismissed by court.
Cody Allan Plummer: 2018 two counts of felony tampering with a witness, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor partner/family member assault, amended to negligent endangerment. Pleaded guilty, sentenced to 365 days, all suspended.
Walter Allen Amaral: 2017 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor.
Dominik James Propp: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to four years in prison. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor. Revocation of suspended or deferred sentence.
Amber Lynn Stamper: 2020 felony assault with a weapon amended to felony partner or family member assault, third offense. Sentenced to six month in jail, five months and 30 days suspended. Misdemeanor criminal mischief dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor DUI, first offense. Sentenced to six months in jail, all suspended.
Kasey Nichol Hugs: 2020 felony burglary, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to five years, all suspended. Misdemeanor theft, dropped by prosecutor. Two counts of felony bail jumping, dropped by prosecutor.
Maranda Ferrante: 2020 felony criminal child endangerment, amended to felony criminal endangerment. Deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, dropped by prosecutor. Failure to carry proof of insurance, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor resisting arrest, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor DUI, first offense. Sentenced to 365 days, 363 days suspended.
Scott Andrew Hryckewicz: 2020 felony strangulation of partner or family member, amended to felony criminal endangerment. Sentenced to three years, all suspended.
Thomas Dan Stanger: 2019 two counts of misdemeanor affront or alarm to abuse, humiliate, harass or degrade another. Pleaded guilty. Sentenced to six months, all suspended on charge one. Sentenced to one year, all suspended, on charge two. Felony exposure observed by a person under 16 years old and more than four years younger than the offender, deferred prosecution. Felony tampering with evidence, deferred prosecution.
Donald Everett Becker: 2020 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, dropped by prosecutor. Two counts of felony bail jumping, dropped by prosecutor.
Jesse Wade The Boy: 2018 felony criminal possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, dismissed by court. Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, sentenced to four years all suspended. Felony possession of property subject to criminal forfeiture, dismissed by court. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, dismissed by court.
Michael Robert Markos: 2020 felony assault with a weapon, amended to felony criminal endangerment. Pleaded guilty, no jail time listed. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault, first offense, dropped by prosecutor.
Steven James Ross: 2020 felony theft, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years in prison. Two counts of felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, pleaded guilty, sentenced to five years on each charge. Misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor driving a vehicle that has not been registered, dropped by prosecutor.
Jesse Allen Thomas: 2019 misdemeanor partner or family member assault, first offense, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 365 days with 364 days suspended. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault, second offense. Dropped by prosecutor. Felony partner or family member assault, third offense. Dropped by prosecutor. Felony burglary, deferred imposition of sentence. Felony partner or family member assault, third offense. Dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor unlawful restraint. Dropped by prosecutor.
Steven Louis Griego: 2020 felony strangulation of a partner or family member, second offense. Remanded to lower court. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault, first offense. Remanded to lower court.
Harold Jess Norunner: 2020 three counts of felony partner or family member assault, third offense. Dropped by prosecutor.
Seth John Bagley: 2020 felony burglary. Dropped by prosecutor. Felony stalking. Dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor partner or family member assault, first offense. Dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor violation of a protective order, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to six months in jail. Misdemeanor violation of a no contact order. Sentenced to six months in jail. Felony tampering with a witness, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 10 years in prison with seven years suspended.
Serena Lee Kilseimer: 2020 two counts of felony assault with a weapon. Dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor assault. Dropped by prosecutor.
Nathan Bart Bak: 2020 felony burglary, amended to misdemeanor theft, pleaded guilty. No sentence listed.
Dominik James Propp: 2020 felony aggravated burglary. Dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor unlawful restraint. Dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor destruction or tampering with evidence. Dropped by prosecutor. Felony partner or family member assault, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to four years in prison. Misdemeanor theft. Dropped by prosecutor.
Lonny Thomas: 2021 felony assault with a weapon. Deferred imposition of sentence.
Daniel Dean Matzick: 2020 felony theft, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years, all suspended.
Ryle Macoy Chiono: 2021 two counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent. Dismissed by court.
Walter Allen Amaral: 2021 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years, all suspended. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. Dropped by prosecutor.
Thomas Michael Hoyt: 2019 felony theft amended to misdemeanor theft. No sentence listed.
Gregory Allen Burnham: 2019 felony theft, pleaded guilty. No sentence listed.
Mark Tillman Dayman: 2021 felony written waiver of extradition proceedings. Extradited.
Tiffany Jeanette Houston: 2020 felony theft by embezzlement, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to five years all suspended. Felony false claim to public agencies. Dropped by prosecutor. Felony embezzlement. Dropped by prosecutor.
Gregory Lamont Anderson Jr.: 2021 written waiver of extradition proceedings. Extradited.