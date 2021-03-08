Cased Closed: Helena-area court decisions reported Monday, March 8

Desiree Reisbeck: 2017 Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, entered guilty plea. Sentenced to three years, all suspended. Felony possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession and felony endangering the welfare of children dropped by prosecutor. Suspended sentence revoked in Feb. 2021.
Tristan Cougar Rose: 2017 Felony sexual assault, entered guilty plea. Sentenced to 20 years, 16 suspended. Felony rape and three felony sexual assault charges, dropped by prosecutor or dismissed by court. Suspended sentence revoked in Feb. 2021.
Tanner Taylor Bakke: 2019 Criminal possession of dangerous drugs, deferred imposition of sentence. Sentenced to four years all suspended. Felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession dismissed by the court. Obstructing an officer, deferred imposition of sentence. Suspended sentence revoked in Feb. 2021.
Britney Mae Cooper: 2020 Felony drug possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession dropped by prosecutor.
Abigail J Roberts: 2021 Felony partner/family member assault and misdemeanor partner/family member assault, dropped by prosecutor.
Serena L Kilseimer: 2019 Felony deliberate homicide, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 30 years, 20 years suspended. Felony deliberate homicide dropped by prosecutor.
Dewayne William Johnson: 2019 Felony deliberate homicide, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 30 years with 20 suspended. Felony deliberate homicide, dropped by prosecutor.
Tyler Matthew English: 2019 Felony strangulation of partner or family member, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 180 days all suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in Feb. 2021.
Erik Michael McIntosh: 2019 Felony criminal possession of drugs. Sentenced to four years all suspended. Misdemeanor marijuana possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession dropped by prosecutor.
Cindy Lee Devine: 2020 Felony drug possession, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years all suspended. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, dropped by prosecutor.
James Ralph Hendershot: 2020 Felony PFMA amended to simple assault. Sentenced to 180 days all suspended. Revoked in Feb. 2021.
James Fonrose Gardner: 2019 Obstructing a peace officer. Remanded to lower court.
Scott Allen Howard: 2020 Felony criminal endangerment, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 10 years, all suspended. Felony marijuana with intent to distribute, felony drug possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession dropped by prosecutor. Revoked in Feb. 2021.
Bruce Alan Garay: 2019 felony criminal mischief, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 180 days all suspended. Revoked in Feb. 2021.
Roy Allan Shostak: 2020 Felony fourth DUI. pleaded not guilty. Failure to carry proof of insurance, sentenced to six months all suspended. Driving with a suspended license and failure to properly display plate were dropped by prosecutor.
Beau Daniel Peterson: 2020 Felony PFMA, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years all suspended. Felony PFMA and misdemeanor criminal contempt dropped by prosecutor.
Nathan Robert King: 2019 two counts of felony theft dropped by the prosecutor.
Ruth Ann Kocherhans: 2020 Felony drug possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession dropped by the prosecutor.
Amanda Rae Martin: 2020 Felony drug possession, misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and misdemeanor unlawful possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle all dropped by prosecutor.
Rickey Lockwood Celevenger: 2020 felony criminal endangerment, deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor DUI sentenced to 180 day with 179 suspended.
Robert Glen Hamel: 2017 Felony theft, deferred imposition of sentence.
Charles Henry Sprague: 2020 Felony assault with a weapon, dropped by prosecutor.
Eziekiel Zeberoia Ward: 2020 Felony aggravated burglary, dropped by prosecutor.
Kassandra Lynne Ellitt: 2020 Criminal mischief, remanded to lower court. Misdemeanor PFMA, remanded to lower court.
Kristi Lynette Kelly: 2020 Felony theft, deferred imposition of sentence.
Nicacius Mobegi: 2020 Felony criminal endangerment, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 90 days all suspended. Misdemeanor failure to show driver's license, sentenced to 20 days all suspended.
Bridgette Joyce Mazurek: 2020 Felony bail jumping, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to five years all suspended. Felony bail jumping dropped by prosecutor.
Kristy Ann Miller: 2020 Felony elder abuse, remanded to lower court.
James Michael Krenzer: 2021 felony PFMA, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years with two years and 11 months suspended. Misdemeanor unlawful restraint, dropped by prosecutor.
Christifer M. Andreassen: 2021 extradited on felony charges.