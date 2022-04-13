Cascade woman accused of ID theft and student financial aid fraud

A Cascade woman suspected of using the names of others to enroll at Great Falls College and then using those identities to receive financial aid pleaded not guilty on April 12 to conspiracy, fraud and identity theft crimes, federal authorities said.

Ricci Lea Castellanos, 34, also of Redding, California, entered her plea during an arraignment in Great Falls to a 14-count indictment charging her with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and student financial aid fraud, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Castellanos faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on the conspiracy and wire fraud crimes.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston presided and Castellanos was released pending further proceedings.

The indictment alleges that between January 2016 and December 2019, Castellanos enrolled unwitting family members and others in online classes at the Great Falls College, Montana State University. She and others applied for and received Federal Student Aid totaling about $126,219, none of which was allowed. The indictment further alleges that Castellanos and others fraudulently used and submitted American Indian Tuition Waivers.

She and others allegedly created and used false tribal enrollment forms from Native American Tribes, all of which were designed to result in larger student living expense refunds, and which were then diverted by Castellanos and others.

She is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

