Cascade man charged with sexual assault on a minor

A 36-year-old man from Cascade is being charged with three felony counts of sexual assault on a minor for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a child younger than 16.

On Aug. 25, a deputy was dispatched to Craig for a report of a possible sexual assault of a minor.

The complainant stated that Jesse Newsom had an “infatuation” with a minor. The complainant stated that other people noticed the “inappropriate relationship” as well, according to court reports.

On Aug. 25, the complainant was advised that the minor was located by a neighbor. The minor stated that Newsom and the child had planned to meet by a bridge and “run away,” said officials.

Back at home, the minor told the complainant that Newsom had kissed and touched the child inappropriately on different occasions.

During a forensic interview on Aug. 25, the minor stated that over the last week, Newsom had become more “touchy feely” and said he loved the child. The minor told authorities that Newsom had broken up with his long-time partner earlier in the week. The minor stated Newsom had been giving the child compliments and said he had feelings for the child.

Newsom was later interviewed and denied kissing or having physical contact with the minor, stating he was trying to be a "brother" or "father" figure. He denied being alone with the minor or messaging the child through online applications. He later admitted to speaking with the minor online and being alone with the minor, but he stated that nothing inappropriate happened.

Newsom has some prior felonies, and he self-reported during the interview that he had been on federal probation and parole, said authorities.

Newsom was booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Aug. 25.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.