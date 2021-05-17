Capital High evacuated due to bomb threat

Capital High School has been evacuated and the Helena Police Department are doing a search of the building after a bomb threat on Monday morning.

According to HPD officials, the threat came in about 10:30 a.m. Monday. The school quickly chose to evacuate and requested that the HPD K-9 unit search the school. Police are working with the Montana Highway Patrols K-9 unit to search the building.

Police are asking people to stay away from the school at this time. Students were being evacuated to the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

District superintendent Tyler Ream said there was an anonymous post online about an IED (improvised explosive device). He said a message to all parents would be sent out.

Capital High was locked down one month ago after someone reported an armed individual in the area. Helena High School was previously evacuated in February due to threats of a bomb.

