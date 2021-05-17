 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capital High evacuated due to bomb threat
1 comment
breaking editor's pick top story

Capital High evacuated due to bomb threat

{{featured_button_text}}

Capital High School has been evacuated and the Helena Police Department are doing a search of the building after a bomb threat on Monday morning.

According to HPD officials, the threat came in about 10:30 a.m. Monday. The school quickly chose to evacuate and requested that the HPD K-9 unit search the school. Police are working with the Montana Highway Patrols K-9 unit to search the building. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police are asking people to stay away from the school at this time. Students were being evacuated to the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

District superintendent Tyler Ream said there was an anonymous post online about an IED (improvised explosive device). He said a message to all parents would be sent out.

Capital High was locked down one month ago after someone reported an armed individual in the area. Helena High School was previously evacuated in February due to threats of a bomb

1 comment
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Helena Cathedral vandalism

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News