Burglary reported at Slim Chickens in Helena

The Helena Police Department reported a burglary at Slim Chickens late Saturday.

Authorities said a single suspect entered the restaurant at 450 Prospect Ave. and left with money, though they would not say how much cash was taken.

This case is active and there are possible leads on who committed the theft, police said.

Slim Chickens opened its first Montana store in Helena on Dec. 7, in a building that once housed a Taco John’s.

The owners of the Helena eatery, PRGA Prime Operations, also have locations in North Dakota and had owned the Taco John’s in Helena.

