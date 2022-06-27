Brett Petty hired as Helena police chief

Brett Petty has been hired as chief of the Helena Police Department after serving in the position on an interim basis since December.

Petty was sworn into the position at Monday's Helena City Commission meeting.

“I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to lead the Helena Police Department,” Petty said in a news release. “Helena is such an important place to me and my family. I couldn’t be happier to have the chance to continue serving this community as Chief of Police.”

The news release says Petty will oversee 79 full-time staff, including patrol officers, the criminal investigation division, the Dispatch Center, and Records Section. Petty said his top priorities as chief will be filling vacant officer and dispatcher positions, along with community engagement.

City Commissioner Sean Logan, who is a former chief of the Helena Fire Department, said he was promoted to a management position within the fire department about the same time Petty took a similar position with the police department.

"On the street, he's the type of officer you want representing the city of Helena," Logan said. "I've been able to watch him progress through the ranks, and that capable, caring individual made it to the top."

City Commissioner Emily Dean said she was excited about the decision to hire Petty, calling him a "community-minded" leader.

"I'm thrilled you'll be in this position for many years to come," Dean said.

Mayor Wilmot Collins thanked Petty for his commitment to the city.

"On behalf of the commission, we're here to support you in any fashion we can," Collins said.

Petty has over 18 years of experience in law enforcement, all with the Helena Police Department. He has also served as a captain, lieutenant and assistant chief.

“The City of Helena is incredibly fortunate to have Brett Petty stepping up to serve as its next Chief of Police,” Interim City Manager Tim Burton said in the news release and reiterated at Monday's meeting. “We had a highly qualified and competitive pool of applicants to choose from, but Brett rose to the top. I believe his experience and temperament make him the right person for this role.”

The Helena Police Protective Association sent a letter June 21 to the mayor, city commission and interim city manager expressing support for Petty to get the job permanently.

"Although the other candidates are well qualified, we believe that none would serve the citizens of the City of Helena as well in the role of Police Chief as Interim Chief Petty," the letter states, calling Petty the "the leader the department and community needs."

The city's human resource staff said 26 people applied for the position. Five of the applicants were chosen as semifinalists and the city commission selected three for the final interviews.

Petty graduated from Montana State University in 2003.

He and his wife, Rose, have three children between the ages of 16 and 9. In his free time, Petty helps coach his sons’ baseball teams and is active in Helena’s Babe Ruth baseball league.

