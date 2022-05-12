Body found at Pacific Steel in Helena

Authorities are investigating the death of a male whose body was found Thursday in a collection of recycled cardboard at Pacific Steel and Recycling in Helena.

An officer responded to the scene at 11:18 a.m. after an employee of the business at 1530 National Ave. found the body and called the police, the Helena Police Department said in a press release. The identity of the male has been determined but will not be released until family members are notified, the release says.

Sgt. Adam Shanks declined to say whether foul play is suspected but noted “I do not believe there is a danger to the public.”

Officials will know more after a planned autopsy is completed on Friday, he added.

