'Bled over into our county': Lewis and Clark among 10 areas with fentanyl-related overdoses

The Montana Department of Justice has reported that 10 Montana counties, including Lewis and Clark County, have seen 28 fentanyl-related overdoses since Jan. 11. Eight of the overdoses resulted in death, posted DOJ on Facebook on Tuesday.

In Lewis and Clark County, there have been five fentanyl-related overdoses since the start of the new year with two resulting in death. Two of those overdoses happened simultaneously on Jan. 12 in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, as reported Jan. 25 by the Independent Record. Both inmates were revived with Narcan, an opioid overdose treatment, and treated at St. Peter’s Health.

“We don’t really know how many unintentional overdoses are out there because of the free Narcan,” Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said. “... What happens when you have an overdose on fentanyl – first is respiratory. You’re having trouble breathing, that’s the respiratory arrest. Then cardiac arrest, and there’s no real gradual time between.”

Dutton noted how the fentanyl around Montana started out primarily in pill form, but now it’s emerging in powder form as well.

On DOJ’s post, they said fentanyl has been found locally in colorful pills with M30, V48 and A215 on them, and in white powders.

“I came back from the border in September, and I said ‘Hey, it’s going to show up. It’s called (rainbow fentanyl), and it’s all kinds of different colored fentanyl pills,’” said Dutton. “They’re here.”

Dutton noted how most of the drug is coming through the southern border of the U.S. and how drug dealers are making a high profit in Montana.

“It’s so cheap. Our drug dealers are getting it and paying a buck a pill down there, and they’re getting $25 here,” said Dutton. “The amount of time it takes you to drive back here, deal and sell, that’s a lot of money.”

Other counties reporting overdoses include Cascade, Custer, Flathead, Gallatin, Lake, Missoula, Ravalli, Silver Bow, and Yellowstone counties, officials said.

In Jefferson County, there’s been no reported fentanyl-related overdoses in 2023. Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Grimsrud noted that there has been an increase in arrests of people in possession of fentanyl in the county, though.

“The big drug bust that took place in Butte last month has bled over into our county,” said Grimsrud. “I-90 and Highway 55 up from Dillon is kind of a back road, so whatever happens in Butte kind of affects us because I-15 comes up north out of it and a lot of that business is done between Butte, Helena and Great Falls.”

In Broadwater County, they’ve had no fentanyl-related reports this new year.

“Knock on wood, we’ve not had any overdoses,” said Broadwater County Sheriff Nick Rauser. “We’re all prepared and ready as best we can be. We understand that the overflow of that stuff from Helena and Bozeman affects our county at times.”

In November, the Montana Department of Justice reported that anti-drug task forces in Montana seized twice as much fentanyl – 155,000 dosage units – in the first three quarters of 2022 than they did in the last four years combined.

When fentanyl is involved in an incident, law enforcement takes extreme precaution with the drug.

“Normally we store evidence in paper bags, but with this, it’s always going into plastic,” Lewis and Clark County Detention Center Capt. Brad Bragg said. “When our guys are searching through there, we’re wearing masks to prevent any type of inhalation. We wear gloves to make sure we don’t have any transdermal exposure to it. For the stuff we find in the jail, we put it in a plastic bag and put that in another plastic bag to make sure we’re protected from any type of secondary exposure.”

Officials are advising to not take any pills unless they’re prescribed and to not touch unidentifiable substances or pills because fentanyl can be absorbed through the skin. This is why Dutton noted that his office switched from latex gloves to nitrile gloves as a safety precaution.

“The fentanyl was being reported as being able to go through (latex) and go into your skin,” said Dutton. “It’s that dangerous.”

Law enforcement can test fentanyl in the field, but ultimately, it gets sent to the Montana Crime Lab for confirmation to be used in court.

Deputies in Lewis and Clark, Jefferson and Broadwater counties all carry Narcan. In some recent fentanyl incidents, such as the two at Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, one dose of Narcan wasn’t enough to treat an overdose. This could possibly be attributed to the varying purity levels from dose to dose.

“You never get the same purity from one pill to the next,” said Bragg. “You could have one that’s 100% pure, and one that’s five percent pure. You’re just popping it or crushing it based on chance.”

Signs that someone may be overdosing are constricted pupils, shallow breath or choking/gurgling, losing consciousness, falling asleep or feeling limp and a change in skin such as paling or cooling. Officials advise people to call 911 immediately if they believe someone is overdosing.