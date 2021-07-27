Billings motorcyclist dies from injuries suffered in East Helena crash

A motorcyclist from Billings died Monday from the injuries he suffered in a crash in East Helena last week.

The crash occurred around 10:45 p.m. July 22 on Highway 12 and Lane Avenue, according to a report from the Montana Highway Patrol.

Officials reported a Kawasaki motorcycle driven by Matthew Grandpre, 42, of Billings, was in the left turn lane on westbound Highway 12 when it moved into the passing lane and was hit by a Jeep Commander driven by a 16-year-old boy from Helena.

Grandpre was not wearing a helmet and was transported to St. Peter’s Health in Helena, where he died from a traumatic brain injury.

The driver of the Jeep and his 13-year-old passenger were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have yet been filed.

