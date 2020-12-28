Biggest stories of 2020: Major developments break in Helena crime cases

Sheriff Leo Dutton said he had a cold case unit working on this particular case for a significant amount of time. Dutton said it took a long time to track down witnesses, bring in or eliminate suspects, go through physical evidence and arrive at the conclusion.

Also in August, the Montana Supreme Court reduced the sentence of Gregg Trude, who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the fatal shooting of Helena Dr. Eugene "Buzz" Walton. Walton died after a hunting rifle was discharged in an empty parking lot on Cedar Street, striking him in the stomach.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

First Judicial District Court Judge Michael McMahon originally sentenced Trude to 20 years in prison with all but 3 1/2 years suspended and ordered him to pay $3.7 million to Walton's widow Leslie Walton. The state's Sentencing Review Division unanimously found that "the sentence imposed is clearly excessive" and reduced Trude's sentence to a single year in prison, or 15 years with 14 years suspended.

In September, Thomas Ralph Bristow entered an Alford Plea to the charge of deliberate homicide in connection with the 2019 killing of Cory Leo Housel of Helena. This plea was entered just a few weeks before Bristow was set to go to trial. Several drug-related charges were dismissed against Bristow as part of the agreement.