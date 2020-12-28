Biggest stories of 2020: Major developments break in Helena crime cases

Several of Helena's most high-profile crime cases saw major developments this year.
The year started off with the sentencing of Kyle Hamm and Journey Wienke. Both men were convicted in late 2019 in the killings of Helena Valley residents Charla Rae Taylor, 64, and David Muncie Taylor, 61. The killings were orchestrated by the couple's son Kaleb Taylor, and juries found that Hamm and Wienke were also responsible in the deaths of these individuals.
Hamm was sentenced to 80 years in prison and Wienke was sentenced to life. Kaleb Tayor was previously sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.
In August, a man in Washington was arrested in connection with the killing of John "Mike" Crites, whose dismembered remains were found in trash bags near MacDonald Pass outside Helena in October 2011. Leon Michael Ford, 66, of Oak Harbor, Washington is charged with deliberate homicide and tampering with evidence, both felonies. He was arraigned in Oak Harbor before being extradited to Helena and appearing in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court in late August.
According to investigators, Ford owned 15 acres north of Crites' property up Turk Road in the hills northwest of Helena. At the time of Crites' death, the two were allegedly involved in a dispute over trespassing and property access. They were scheduled to meet on the last day Crites was seen alive.
Sheriff Leo Dutton said he had a cold case unit working on this particular case for a significant amount of time. Dutton said it took a long time to track down witnesses, bring in or eliminate suspects, go through physical evidence and arrive at the conclusion.
Also in August, the Montana Supreme Court reduced the sentence of Gregg Trude, who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the fatal shooting of Helena Dr. Eugene "Buzz" Walton. Walton died after a hunting rifle was discharged in an empty parking lot on Cedar Street, striking him in the stomach.
First Judicial District Court Judge Michael McMahon originally sentenced Trude to 20 years in prison with all but 3 1/2 years suspended and ordered him to pay $3.7 million to Walton's widow Leslie Walton. The state's Sentencing Review Division unanimously found that "the sentence imposed is clearly excessive" and reduced Trude's sentence to a single year in prison, or 15 years with 14 years suspended.
In September, Thomas Ralph Bristow entered an Alford Plea to the charge of deliberate homicide in connection with the 2019 killing of Cory Leo Housel of Helena. This plea was entered just a few weeks before Bristow was set to go to trial. Several drug-related charges were dismissed against Bristow as part of the agreement.
Several witnesses told police they saw Housel laying in a fetal position with blood pooling from his head. They were reportedly attempting to purchase methamphetamine from Bristow, who "ripped them off." Housel's body was later found in a "remote location" east of Canyon Ferry Reservoir, according to Sheriff Dutton.
Bristow's sentencing has been continued multiple times since this plea. Most recently it was continued from Dec. 17 to January 2021.
In October, 53-year-old Rick Park of Ennis was arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide in the shooting death of 36-year-old Nicole Watson of Helena. Watson died at Madison Valley Medical Center in Ennis.
In November, Corey Michael Kelly, 31, of Helena, was charged with deliberate homicide in the shooting death of 37-year-old Mark Anthony Luther at a residence near East Helena. Witnesses told authorities that the two got into an argument before Luther "threw a pistol down the hallway, displayed several firearms and told Kelly to pick one." Kelly then allegedly picked up one of Luther's firearms and shot him in the chest.
In late November, former Capital High School teacher Rene Carter entered an Alford Plea to the charge of criminal endangerment just weeks before the case was finally set to go to trial. The plea came after years of continuations and delays for the trial date.
Cater was originally charged with three counts of felony sexual intercourse without consent, due to an alleged relationship with a student. Two charges were dropped and the other was reduced to criminal endangerment as part of the plea agreement. Carter was not ordered to pay any restitution. County Attorney Leo Gallagher said this was because the victim could pursue damages via civil action.