Biggest local stories of 2021: Horses seized from Helena Valley breeders in animal cruelty case

One of the biggest local crime stories of 2021 involved the seizure of 58 horses from a group of Helena Valley quarter-horse breeders over the summer.

In early June, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office confiscated the horses in various states of disrepair from the farm of Clayton, Alan and Robert Erickson. According to court documents, eight of the horses were underweight and 19 suffered from overgrown hooves. Numerous horses were determined to have lice and five had abdominal hernias. The horses were examined by a veterinarian.

All three of the Ericksons were later charged with felony animal cruelty. They made an initial court appearance the following month in July. Maximum penalties for the pending charges include two years in prison and $2,500 in fines.

This wasn't the first time the Ericksons had animal cruelty charges filed against them. In 2008, Phillips County attorneys filed similar charges against the men, who later entered two-year deferred prosecution agreements. Additionally, between 2013 and 2021 "the county received numerous calls for welfare checks on horses believed to belong to the Ericksons at three different properties in Lewis and Clark County."

As time rolled on, the price tag for the county to care for the seized horses continued to go up. With hay prices at an all-time high, the total cost of care hit around $171,481 in early December. Sheriff Leo Dutton said he expected the price to hit $250,000 by April 2022.

Dutton said community members have loaned equipment and volunteered their time for the cause.

Of the 59 horses, 25 are now in foster care and 34 are under the sheriff's care.

The Ericksons eventually entered not guilty pleas to the charges filed against them.

They are awaiting trial, set for April 25.

