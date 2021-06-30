Basin man pleads not guilty to hate crime, firearm charges

A Basin man accused of firing a gun into someone's home and threatening the person with homophobic slurs has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime and firearm charges, authorities said Wednesday.

John Russell Howald, 44, was charged with violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act and with the use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnston presided in Tuesday’s hearing. Howald was detained pending further proceedings.

The indictment alleges that on March 22, 2020, in Basin, Howald tried to injure someone because of their sexual orientation by firing a gun into the person’s house, stating that he wanted to “get rid of the lesbians (and) gays.” The offense included an attempt to kill the individual, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If convicted, Howald faces up to life in prison on the hate crime charge and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence, on the firearm charge.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.