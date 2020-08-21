Authorities seeking walkaway from Helena Prerelease Center

A man with multiple theft and burglary convictions on his criminal record was listed as a walkaway from the Helena Prerelease Center early Friday morning.

Adrian Francis Perez, 48, is described as a 5-foot-9, 190-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes and hair. He has tattoos on both arms and legs, his left leg, his chest, his abdomen and his back. He has the letters “OG” tattooed on his left ring finger.