Authorities seeking walkaway from Helena Prerelease Center

Jacob Orion Sauls

Jacob Orion Sauls

A man who has been convicted of robbery and failing to register as a sexual or violent offender was reported as a walkaway from the Helena Prerelease Center.

Jacob Orion Sauls, 25, is a 5-foot-8, 165-pound Caucasian man with brown hair and blue eyes. His ears are pierced and he has tattoos on the left side of his body.

Sauls left the Helena Prerelease Center at 11:53 a.m. Sunday to go to work and was due back at 10:30 p.m. but did not return.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to notify local law enforcement.

