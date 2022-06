A man convicted of criminal endangerment, criminal possession of dangerous drugs and obstructing justice has been reported as a walkaway from the Helena Prerelease Center.

Kevin Matthew Finley, age 24, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities say he left for work and did not return.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to notify local law enforcement.

