Authorities seeking walkaway from Helena Prerelease Center

Alazei Skye Engle

A man convicted of aggravated assault was listed as a walkaway from the Helena Prerelease Center early Saturday.

Alazei Skye Engle, 19, is 6 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He is Native American with black hair and brown eyes.

Engle was last seen about 11:50 p.m. Friday going outside to smoke, officials reported. He was missing when staff completed a headcount at 12:05 a.m.

Engle was convicted in Custer County for an aggravated assault committed in 2019.

Anyone with information about his location should notify local law enforcement.

