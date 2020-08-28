 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Authorities seeking walkaway from Helena Prerelease Center
3 comments
alert top story

Authorities seeking walkaway from Helena Prerelease Center

  • 3
{{featured_button_text}}

A man with a record of strangling his partner and jumping bail has been listed as a walkaway from the Helena Prerelease Center. 

Rueben Jesse Gillian, 37, is described as a 5-foot-9, 180-pound Native American man with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tribal tattoo on his left hand and wrist and the word "VERITAS" tattooed from his left hand to his neck. 

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact local law enforcement. 

Rueben Jesse Gillian

Rueben Jesse Gillian
3 comments
0
1
1
0
4

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News