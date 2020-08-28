Authorities seeking walkaway from Helena Prerelease Center

Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A man with a record of strangling his partner and jumping bail has been listed as a walkaway from the Helena Prerelease Center.

Rueben Jesse Gillian, 37, is described as a 5-foot-9, 180-pound Native American man with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tribal tattoo on his left hand and wrist and the word "VERITAS" tattooed from his left hand to his neck.