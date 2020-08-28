Authorities seeking walkaway from Helena Prerelease Center

A man with a record of strangling his partner and jumping bail has been listed as a walkaway from the Helena Prerelease Center.
Rueben Jesse Gillian, 37, is described as a 5-foot-9, 180-pound Native American man with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tribal tattoo on his left hand and wrist and the word "VERITAS" tattooed from his left hand to his neck.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact local law enforcement.
