Authorities seeking burglary suspects

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about two suspects who were caught on video burgling a business.
Sheriff Leo Dutton said the owner of the business tried to detain the suspects by blocking their vehicle and calling 911 after they returned on Saturday, but they fled after driving directly at the owner and nearly ramming him.
Anyone who recognizes either suspect or their vehicle is asked to call dispatch at 406-447-8235 and leave a message for Cpl. Jeffrey Stoltz.