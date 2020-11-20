Authorities investigating suspected homicide in Helena Valley

Authorities are searching for a person of interest after a 37-year-old man was shot and killed in a Helena Valley home early Friday morning.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said officers were called to a home in the 3000 block of Lois Drive near East Helena around 3 a.m. Friday for a report that a man had been shot.

The suspect fled the area in a vehicle before officers arrived, he said. A description of the vehicle is not available.

Deputies attempted to administer CPR on the victim until medical units arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause and manner of death will be released following an autopsy at the State Crime Lab in Missoula.

Dutton said the case is being investigated as a homicide, but he does not believe the public is in danger.

“We do not feel the citizens of Lewis and Clark County are in any danger at this point and this incident was isolated to the residence it occurred at,” Dutton said.

The victim’s name has not yet been released. His next of kin is being notified.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the man who was killed,” Dutton said.

The sheriff also said he wanted to thank the Helena Police Department and the Montana Highway Patrol for their assistance in the investigation.

