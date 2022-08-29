As part of plea, East Helena brothers admit to actions in Capitol riot

East Helena brothers Jarod and Joshua Hughes both signed a Statement of Offense prior to Thursday’s plea hearing in federal court admitting to actions they took Jan. 6, 2021, when they joined others in storming the U.S. Capitol in protest of presidential election results.

U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Kelly set the sentencing for Jerod Hughes, 37, and Joshua Hughes, 38, for Nov. 22. A pre-sentencing report is to be prepared for that hearing.

The brothers, who at one time faced nine felony charges, pleaded guilty Thursday to a single charge of obstruction of an official proceeding. The remaining counts were dismissed.

The charge could bring a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Under a plea agreement, Joshua Hughes would be sentenced to 41-51 months in prison, something his attorney said earlier he would ask the judge to reduce. Jerod Hughes faces 51-63 months because of his previous criminal record. The brothers are to each pay the architect of the Capitol $2,000 in restitution. Each brother could also be fined $15,000 to $150,000.

According to the six-page Statement of Offense signed Aug. 14 by Joshua Hughes and Aug. 17 by Jerod Hughes, the brothers acknowledge prosecutors could prove the allegations against them “beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Officials say in the detailed statement, which provides the times the allegations occurred, the brothers drove from Montana to Washington D.C. to attend the Jan. 6, 2021, “Stop the Steal” rally protesting Democrat Joe Biden winning the presidency over incumbent Republican Donald Trump as lawmakers were meeting to certify the vote count of the Electoral College of the 2020 Presidential Election.

After the rally, the brothers joined “a group of rioters” on the northern set of stairs and were part of the crowd that pushed past law enforcement officers at the top of the staircase, forcing the officers to retreat, the document states.

The brothers entered the U.S. Capitol building about 2:13 p.m. through a window next to the Senate Wing door that had been shattered open by other rioters wielding weapons and a plastic riot shield.

Joshua and Jerod Hughes were among the first rioters to enter the U.S. Capitol building through a shattered window. Jarod joined another rioter in trying to kick open the Senate wing door, the document states. The door broke open before Joshua arrived.

The brothers continued walking northeast through the Capitol and encountered U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman standing guard near a staircase leading up to the Senate Chamber. They followed close behind other rioters who chased Goodman up the staircase to the Ohio Clock Corridor, where they were met by other U.S. Capitol Police officers who had come to Goodman’s aid, according to the document.

Jerod can be seen screaming and making aggressive gestures toward the officers.

They entered the Senate gallery at about 2:44 p.m. and stayed there for one minute, the Statement of Offense states.

At about 2:48 p.m., they entered the Senate chamber through the east doors, which had been opened from the inside by another rioter. They were among the first 10 rioters to enter the Senate chamber and walked among the senators' desks for about 10 minutes, the document states.

They left the Senate chamber at 2:51 p.m. and walked out of the Capitol building. According to the signed agreement, they knew they did not have permission to enter the building.

The brothers agreed that by signing the document submitted by U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves that the Statement of Offense was true and accurate.

An attorney representing Joshua Hughes has said the brothers had no intention of causing damage, but were following the crowd.