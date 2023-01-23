Arraignment date set in US District Court for Helena man accused of making threats to HHS

Logan Sea Pallister, the man accused of making threats to attack Helena High School last May, will be arraigned 10 a.m. Jan. 31 in U.S. District Court of Montana in Great Falls.

Pallister is being charged with three felonies: attempted property damage by use of fire or explosive, possession of unregistered destructive devices, possession of unregistered silencer.

The attempted property damage charge has a mandatory five years minimum to 20 years of imprisonment. Both the unregistered destructive devices and unregistered silencer charges come with 10 years of imprisonment. Each of the three charges carry with them a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

While in District Court of Helena, Pallister originally faced six charges of two felony counts of intimidation, one felony count of possession of explosives, felony possession of a silencer, misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor sexual assault. His bond was set for $750,000, according to court reports.

He was arrested at his residence on May 31, and authorities found eight firearms, including three semi-automatic rifles and five handguns. Some of the firearms found had threaded barrels and could be used with a silencer.

In his vehicle, they found possible homemade improvised exploding devices and materials used to make these devices. Authorities found an ammunition box and a homemade silencer in his vehicle as well.

Pallister told witnesses he idolized the April 20, 1999, Columbine High School shooting in which two teen gunmen killed 13 people and wounded more than 20 others, before turning their guns on themselves and committing suicide and talked of carrying out a mass shooting at Helena High School. Pallister told and showed a witness that he was making bombs to use in the school on May 30. He threatened to kill her if she told anyone, said officials.

Officers discovered photos of Pallister posed on websites holding weapons and wearing a black trench coat, similar to the Columbine shooters.