Arntzen pleads no contest to illegally passing school bus

Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen pleaded no contest Wednesday to illegally passing a school bus that was picking up children with its red lights flashing and stop arm down.

Helena Municipal Judge Anne Peterson fined Arntzen $500 for the violation plus $35 in fees and surcharges with $400 suspended, for a total of $135. Arntzen received a deferred sentence, which means the charge will be dismissed if she does not have any other traffic violations within 60 days.

A no-contest plea means the defendant accepts the conviction but does not admit guilt.

According to a call for service filed with the Helena Police Department, the bus driver reported that he was loading children onto the bus at Alice Street and Alexis Avenue in Helena's Mountain View Meadows subdivision at 7:37 a.m. May 19 when a red Chevrolet Colorado drove by. The bus driver reported Arntzen as the driver of the truck and provided the license plate number to police.

Per Montana law, a driver approaching a school bus that has engaged its red flashing lights must stop at least 30 feet away. Arntzen was cited on May 26, after meeting with an officer.

Arntzen acknowledged that she drives a red pickup and lives in the area but has no recollection of the incident, her Communications Director Brian O'Leary said in a May 25 statement.

"School bus safety is a very important issue and the Superintendent encourages everyone to be alert when school buses are picking up and dropping off our children at the bus stop and school,” the statement says. “The safety of our children must always come first."

Arntzen also thanked the bus driver for his vigilance in a statement issued May 27.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen (copy)

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Editor Jesse Chaney can be reached at 406-447-4074, or find him on Twitter: @IR_JesseChaney. 

