Arntzen accused of school bus stop-arm violation

Helena police are investigating an allegation that Montana's Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen illegally drove by a school bus with its stop arm fully extended.

Interim Helena Police Chief Brett Petty said the incident was still under investigation Wednesday, and no citations have been issued in the case.

"We should be finalizing our investigation within the next few days," he wrote in an email to the Independent Record.

According to a call for service filed with the Helena Police Department, the bus driver reported that he was loading children onto the bus at Alice Street and Alexis Avenue at 7:37 a.m. May 19 when a red Chevrolet Colorado drove by. The bus driver reported Arntzen as the driver of the truck.

Per Montana law, a driver approaching a school bus that has engaged its red flashing lights must stop at least 30 feet away. Anyone found in violation of the law can be fined up to $500.

Although the incident happened within Helena city limits, students in the area attend school in East Helena. The bus driver who reported the incident is an employee of East Helena Public Schools, the school district's Superintendent Dan Rispens said.

Arntzen acknowledged that she drives a red pickup and lives in the area but has no recollection of the incident and was not aware of the allegation until she was contacted by a reporter Wednesday morning, according to OPI Communications Director Brian O'Leary.

"School bus safety is a very important issue and the Superintendent encourages everyone to be alert when school buses are picking up and dropping off our children at the bus stop and school," he said in a statement. "The safety of our children must always come first."

Montana Free Press was first to report the allegations.

