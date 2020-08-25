After burglary case, Helena police warn residents to secure their homes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following reports of a recent burglary, the Helena Police Department is warning the public to take precautions when leaving home or going to bed at night.

A press release issued Tuesday says HPD recently took reports of an unknown person entering a home on East Broadway Street through an open window while the resident was asleep. The man was wearing all black clothing and a mask. HPD believes the case could be related to similar incidents in the area that happened between July and early August, all while residents were home.

Currently, all of these cases are under investigation. HPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at (406) 443-2000 or via www.helenacrimstoppers.com.

The release reminds residents that locking doors and windows is always a good idea. The release also encourages people to get to know their neighbors so they will know when something unusual is happening.

The release says to watch for people at odd times of day, odd actions or unknown people in places they don't belong (like backyards), and contact law enforcement if something seems suspicious.

