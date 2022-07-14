'A remarkable week': Academy gives kids a taste of law enforcement

The Junior Police Leadership Academy is not your average summer camp.

The annual JPLA is taking place at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy in Helena from July 10-16. Around 20 candidates were selected for this year's program.

“On Sunday, they show up and they’ve never met each other before. They’re timid and closed off. About halfway through Monday and Tuesday, it is like watching a caterpillar turn into a butterfly,” said Detective Noal Petty with the Helena Police Department, who has been a part of JPLA for 13 years.

The number of cadets has seen a drop after taking a year off due to COVID-19.

“We had slots for about 40 this year and only got about half that, so we’d like to try and get our numbers back up after COVID,” said Sean Schoenfelder, a detective with the Helena Police Department who attended JPLA in 2012.

The cadets are separated into three squads early on in the program. Each squad sergeant is elected by their squad.

Together, the class elects a class chief. This year, Justice Brooks of Billings, a second-year cadet, was elected.

“I kind of come from a crappy background. … My biological parents were involved in things that weren’t the best. I see that and that’s not the road I want to go down. That is not the future I want because it always ends up bad,” said Brooks.

Brooks noted her focus on the collective unit, growth and her experience as a second-year cadet as reasons fellow JPLA cadets selected her as chief.

“I try not to say ‘I’ a lot. We had to make a speech to be elected, and I talked about how I want to grow with everyone else, together. I don’t want to be that one person who has all of the spotlight," she said.

Although much of JPLA is done on the law enforcement campus, the program also integrates into the Helena community.

On Monday, JPLA spent time doing physical activities at Stonetree Climbing Center and taking in nature hiking on Mount Helena.

Tuesday was a highlight day for many cadets and instructors with a career fair and three driving courses out at Rocky Mountain Emergency Services Training Center. Every orange traffic cone on a course represents a person, and if a cadet hits one, it’s five push-ups.

One of the courses was a pursuit driving course, where the instructors took cadets for a simulated high-speed chase.

“So far (Tuesday) has been my favorite. My grandpa has told me stories about when he was a highway patrolman and high speed chases,” said Mattiah Murillo, a recent high school graduate from Great Falls who will be attending MSU-Northern in the fall to study criminal justice. “I went (on the pursuit driving course) 11 times. I feel a bit sick to my stomach.”

Wednesday, JPLA went back to nature, rappelling at Sheep Mountain by Clancy. To wrap up the day, Leo McCarthy of Butte and Mariah’s Challenge came to speak to JPLA about underage drinking and drinking and driving.

McCarthy lost his 14-year-old daughter, Mariah, in 2008 when she was walking home with some friends. They were hit by a drunken driver who fled the scene. Since then, it has been McCarthy’s mission to spread awareness through talks, scholarships, and challenging people to take Mariah’s Challenge by not drinking until they are of legal age and never drinking and driving.

Thursday looked a bit different this year for JPLA. In the past, the cadets did crime scene investigation. This year, they underwent active shooter training and learned about internet safety.

Friday, JPLA cadets are going through tactical operations, various law enforcement scenarios, and the Montana Physical Abilities Test (MPAT). The MPAT is a hybrid physical ability assessment “obstacle course” that must be completed within a time frame of 6 minutes and 30 seconds. It includes tasks like climbing, carrying, running, vaulting, and lifting, etc.

When Friday's events are successfully completed, the cadets are set to graduate from JPLA on Saturday.

“I found out about the program from three different people,” said Justiz Daricek, a 16-year-old first-year cadet from Corvallis. “I found out from my uncle who’s a Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy, my school resource officer, and the sheriff of my county.”

This weeklong program sponsored by the Montana Association of Chiefs of Police is free. Candidates must be high school students or recent graduates interested in a career in law enforcement or simply see themselves as a leader of their community.

Cara Guderian, a detective with the special victims unit for the Great Falls Police Department, attended JPLA as a cadet for two years and as an intern and instructor for seven years.

“By the end of this program, (the cadets) are family. They’re laughing, sometimes crying together. They’re building relationships and growing,” Guderian said.

Candidates submit a completed application and an essay “expressing why you are interested in the criminal justice profession and why you should be selected,” according to the Montana Association of Chiefs of Police website. A possible cadet also needs the supporting signature of their local chief of police or sheriff. To enter for next year’s JPLA, go to https://macop.com/jpla.

“I love (JPLA). Like I tell parents when they drop their kids off, being out here this week reminds me why I do my job,” said Petty. “You get to see the good and see the kids grow. It’s a remarkable week.”