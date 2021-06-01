58 horses seized from north Helena Valley ranch in neglect case

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office seized 58 horses Tuesday from a north Helena Valley ranch, where it was believed they were being neglected.
The horses were moved to the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, where they are being examined by two veterinarians, authorities said.
It was a quarter horse operation, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said. He said authorities acted on a search warrant that was served at 9 a.m. Tuesday. He said 15 law enforcement officials, including deputies, a U.S. Forest Service ranger and a Department of Livestock employee, were on scene to round up the horses.
Neighboring ranch hands also lent their services.
The sheriff's office has yet to release the name of the owner.
Dutton said the vets will assess the condition of the horses, which are in states of neglect ranging from moderate to severe. The assessment will be used to charge the owner of the horses, most likely with criminal neglect.
Undersheriff Brent Colbert said the sheriff's office animal control officer conducted the initial investigation, following tips from concerned individuals.
"The court agreed with us enough to grant us a search warrant," Dutton said.
The sheriff's office purchased a couple of bales of hay to feed the horses for the time being, but Dutton said his office will need help to provide the 20 to 25 bales needed per day to feed the animals.
"We'll be looking for some community support," Dutton said, adding that he is hoping some area horse sanctuaries can step in to assist.
Once the vets have concluded their work, Dutton said a farrier will be brought in to care for the splayed-footed horses.
The horses will also likely need deworming medication.
All of the care will have to be paid for by the sheriff's office.
It is possible at least one of the horses may be in such poor condition that she will have to be put down. Dutton said if that is the vet's determination, he will have to seek a court order to do so.
When asked if he had ever seen a case like this, Dutton said "Of this severity? Not in my career. I've only been doing this for 35 years."
"It's difficult to see animals that have not been taken care of," Dutton said. "If you're not willing to take care of your animals, we gotta get it done and there will be charges."