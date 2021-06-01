58 horses seized from north Helena Valley ranch in neglect case

"We'll be looking for some community support," Dutton said, adding that he is hoping some area horse sanctuaries can step in to assist.

Once the vets have concluded their work, Dutton said a farrier will be brought in to care for the splayed-footed horses.

The horses will also likely need deworming medication.

All of the care will have to be paid for by the sheriff's office.

It is possible at least one of the horses may be in such poor condition that she will have to be put down. Dutton said if that is the vet's determination, he will have to seek a court order to do so.

When asked if he had ever seen a case like this, Dutton said "Of this severity? Not in my career. I've only been doing this for 35 years."

"It's difficult to see animals that have not been taken care of," Dutton said. "If you're not willing to take care of your animals, we gotta get it done and there will be charges."

