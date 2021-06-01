57 horses seized from north Helena Valley ranch

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office seized 57 horses Tuesday from a north Helena Valley ranch, where it was believed they were being neglected.

The horses were moved to the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, where they are being examined by two veterinarians, authorities said.

It was a quarter horse operation, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said. He said authorities acted on a search warrant that was served at 9 a.m. Tuesday. He said 15 law enforcement officials, including county deputies, a U.S. Forest Service ranger and a Department of Livestock employee, were on scene to round up the horses.

Dutton said the vets will assess the condition of the horses, which are in states of neglect ranging from moderate to severe. The assessment will be used to charge the owner of the horses, most likely with criminal neglect. Dutton would not release the name of the horse owner Tuesday.

Undersheriff Brent Colbert said the sheriff's office animal control officer conducted the initial investigation following tips from concerned individuals.

The sheriff's office purchased a couple of bales of hay to feed the horses for the time being, but Dutton said his office will need help to provide the 20 to 25 bales needed per day to feed the animals.