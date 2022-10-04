$500K bond set for attempted homicide suspect in Helena

Bond has been set at $500,000 for Cheyenne Rae Dawn Petersen, who was arrested on suspicion of trying to kill someone Sunday night in Helena.

She was charged with two felony counts of attempted deliberate homicide and a misdemeanor count of obstructing a peace officer or other public servant, according to a complaint filed Tuesday in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court.

If Petersen posts bail, she will have to check in with Helena Probation and Parole. Her arraignment is set for Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m. in District Court in Helena.

Around 11 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Edwards Street for a report of a disturbance.

According to a press release from the Helena Police Department on Monday, the residents would not answer the door, and it appeared the door was barricaded from the inside. They observed someone inside the residence with injuries, so they entered.

Officers located a male with serious bodily injuries. Petersen was found hiding in a bedroom and had blood on her with no visible injuries. She was found sitting next to a knife and a puddle of blood, according to court reports filed Tuesday.

“(Petersen) admitted to striking the victim several times with several different blunt objects before pepper spraying and stabbing the victim with two different knives,” the reports say.

Petersen told officials that she wanted to murder the male so he wouldn’t be able to tell the police what happened. Court documents say that when she heard police at the door, she returned to the bedroom to see if the male was dead. She stated “dead people can’t snitch," court document say.

Petersen said she was not assaulted by the male, nor did she feel threatened by him before she allegedly assaulted him.

The male was transported to Benefis Health System in Great Falls with “possibly life-threatening injuries,” the press release said.

Petersen was placed under arrest and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Monday.

“Currently, this is an ongoing investigation,” Helena Police Chief Brett Petty said in the press release. “This was an isolated event between the arrestee and the victim and there is no threat to the Community."

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.