 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 motorcycles, van stolen from FWP in Helena
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

5 motorcycles, van stolen from FWP in Helena

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Helena Police stock image
Thom Bridge,

A cargo van and five motorcycles were stolen this week from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks property in Helena, authorities said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Helena police said that late Monday or early Tuesday, the suspects unlawfully entered the property at 930 W. Custer Ave. The vehicles were stolen from a fenced area, officials said. 

The case is still under investigation, police said.  

0 comments
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: North Hills Fire burn scar two years later

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News