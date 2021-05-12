5 motorcycles, van stolen from FWP in Helena

INDEPENDENT RECORD
A cargo van and five motorcycles were stolen this week from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks property in Helena, authorities said.
Helena police said that late Monday or early Tuesday, the suspects unlawfully entered the property at 930 W. Custer Ave. The vehicles were stolen from a fenced area, officials said.
The case is still under investigation, police said.
