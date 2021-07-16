4 from Helena and Boulder arraigned on firearms charges

Four people from Helena and Boulder pleaded not guilty as they were arraigned on federal firearms charges, authorities said Friday.

They were linked to a federal firearms licensee at Modern Pawn and Consignment, a business in Helena, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson in a case that was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Helena Police Department.

Isaiah Maurice Morsette, 38, of Boulder; Catherine Suzanne Morsette, 38, of Boulder; Douglas Wayne Sullivan, 69, of Boulder and Helena; and Richard Joe Munoz, 34, of Helena all appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnson on charges alleging multiple firearms crimes.

All four were charged with possession of stolen ammunition (propellant powder). According to court documents, the ammunition had been transported in interstate commerce and is believed to be stolen.