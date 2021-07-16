4 from Helena and Boulder arraigned on firearms charges

Four people from Helena and Boulder pleaded not guilty as they were arraigned on federal firearms charges, authorities said Friday.
They were linked to a federal firearms licensee at Modern Pawn and Consignment, a business in Helena, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson in a case that was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Helena Police Department.
Isaiah Maurice Morsette, 38, of Boulder; Catherine Suzanne Morsette, 38, of Boulder; Douglas Wayne Sullivan, 69, of Boulder and Helena; and Richard Joe Munoz, 34, of Helena all appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge John T. Johnson on charges alleging multiple firearms crimes.
All four were charged with possession of stolen ammunition (propellant powder). According to court documents, the ammunition had been transported in interstate commerce and is believed to be stolen.
Isaiah Morsette is charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and making false statements during firearm sales, authorities said. Court documents state he was convicted in December 2011 of multiple crimes which prohibited him from owning firearms. He is also allegedly lied during the investigation about the ownership of a Savage 6.5 Creedmoor rifle. Isaiah is alleged to have knowingly falsified the owner of the firearm on ATF Form 4473.
Catherine Morsette, the licensed firearms dealer, is charged with making false statements during firearms sales at Modern Pawn and Consignment and failure to keep proper records at the business. Court documents state she was involved in keeping improper information, or lying about ownership, of a Beretta 9mm pistol, Smith & Wesson .45 caliber pistol and a Ruger .44 magnum revolver.
Sullivan is charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Court documents state he was convicted in August 2004 of a crime that prohibited him from ever owning a firearm.
Munoz is also charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Court documents state he was convicted of a crime in 2006 that prohibits him from owning firearms.
The defendants each face a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
A jury trial for the four is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 21 in the Missouri River Federal Courthouse in Great Falls.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.