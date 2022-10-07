2 youths detained after chase ends in crash in Helena

Two teens were detained in Helena Thursday after leading law enforcement on a chase that resulted in the crash of a stolen pickup truck and one of the youths fleeing from the scene before being apprehended several hours later, officials said.

Sgt. Jay Nelson of the Montana Highway Patrol said Friday that a trooper located a stolen 2003 Chevrolet Silverado occupied by two juveniles.

The vehicle did not yield to the trooper, and a chase started on Brady Street near Capital High School. The vehicle turned off of John G. Mine Road onto Curt Allen Court, which is a dead-end street. It then continued past the end of the road through a field and collided with the railroad tracks, Nelson said.

He said one of the juveniles was detained at the scene and the other ran on foot. The juvenile who fled was located and detained three hours later. An MHP helicopter, a K-9 unit, the Helena Police Department and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.

The juveniles were 15 and 16. Nelson said they were turned over to the Helena Police Department and are under investigation. One of the youths was taken to St. Peter’s Health as a precaution, Nelson said.

There were no injuries reported in the incident, officials said.