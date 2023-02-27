The two suspects of Thursday night’s shooting at Ryan Fields in which two teens were injured have made their initial appearances in front of Justice of the Peace Mike Swingley.

Jonathan James Countryman from Helena, 18, appeared Friday, and Julien McKnight, 18, from Clancy appeared Monday. They appeared digitally from the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center where they are being detained.

Countryman was charged with two felony counts of attempted deliberate homicide — each has a 100-year-maximum and a 10-year-minimum sentence.

McKnight was charged with two felony counts of attempted deliberate homicide — a 100-year-maximum and 10-year-minimum sentence. He was also charged with two felony counts of tampering with evidence, which can carry a $50,000 fine and up to 10 years.

The state recommended a $750,000 bond for McKnight, and Swingley agreed to it, noting how they set Countryman’s bond at that as well.

“This is a case where multiple shots were fired. Reported injury appeared to be from a firearm fired at close range,” County Attorney Kevin Downs said at McKnight’s initial appearance Monday. “The alleged conduct raises significant public safety concerns.”

Downs cited that it was reported the defendants left the scene, so there is a possibility of them being flight risks if they make bail and that they tampered with evidence.

Release conditions are they cannot leave Montana without court permission, cannot possess firearms or other weapons, can have no contact with alleged victims, witnesses or codefendant, no drugs or alcohol, no bars or casinos, submit to a random urine analysis upon release and they must make all further court appearances in-person, according to court documents.

The dispute that led to the shooting first started among a group of people at the skatepark on 1202 N. Last Chance Gulch, according to the affidavit. The argument continued over Snapchat, where they agreed to meet at Ryan Fields near the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds to fight that night.

At the fields, Countryman’s vehicle was blocked in by two other vehicles parked in front of and behind it, according to court documents. A person exited one of the vehicles and used a tire iron to start striking the passenger side. Another person tried to pull Countryman out to fight him.

Witnesses stated that it was at the time Countryman was being grabbed that shots were fired from the vehicle, striking two juveniles ages 15 and 17. The two wounded teens were driven to St. Peter’s Health. Officers interviewed them at the hospital. The Lewis and Clark County Attorney's office declined to release the condition of the two teens, citing patient confidentiality concerns.

Police were dispatched to Ryan Fields around 9:24 p.m. Thursday. According to Accuweather.com temperatures in Helena ranged from minus 11 to minus 2 that day.

Detectives requested an emergency ping on Countryman’s cellphone, and it placed his location just south of Ryan Fields. For the next hour, officers searched until law enforcement received a call from a woman who stated a young man pulled into her driveway asking for antifreeze but left before she could get it to him.

Officers stopped Countryman's vehicle and he was alone. The driver’s side window was broken out and glass was still on the driver’s seat, police said. No gun was visible, but officers saw what appeared to be blood inside the vehicle, according to court documents.

Countryman made no attempt to contact authorities to report the incident, authorities said. He was interviewed by detectives and initially did not mention the shooting.

As the interview continued, Countryman added details, such as hearing a random gunshot and having his window shot out. He mentioned that two other people were in his vehicle and that he took them home after going to Ryan Fields.

He stated that he then drove to another young man’s residence in Clancy who he identified as Julien, but he told officials he didn’t know Julien’s last name. It was learned later that Julien’s last name was McKnight. Countryman agreed to letting officers swab his hands for gun residue and obtain a reference DNA.

His story started to change after he was read witness statements, authorities said. He stated how he was boxed in and how the group began attacking his vehicle and pulling him out of it. He didn’t want to provide more information about McKnight because he didn’t want to get him “involved,” officials said.

Detectives told Countryman that people were saying the shooter was in his vehicle and that one witness named him as the shooter. Countryman then stated that the initial plan was for McKnight to have the gun in the backseat. Countryman would try to talk to the group, but if things went bad, McKnight would start shooting, according to court documents.

After the shooting, McKnight took the gun into his home and told Countryman to lie to investigators about what happened for his own safety, court documents stated.

McKnight was arrested Friday afternoon. His first statement was asking if he had killed anybody, said officials. During his interview, he admitted he was involved in the incident.

He stated that he retrieved an M14 rifle and three loaded magazines to bring to the field. In the end, he said he fired about five rounds at no one in particular once they started attacking Countryman. He wasn’t sure if he hit anybody and said he joked about the incident afterward.

McKnight stated that when Countryman was driving him back to Clancy, they pulled over and cleaned shell casings out of the vehicle. Countryman cleaned some blood off the windshield of the vehicle. They drove to McKnight’s house, put their clothes in a bag to clean later and took showers.

Authorities stated that “during the interview Julien was very apologetic and acknowledged his actions were not reasonable given the situation,” according to an affidavit filed on Feb. 27 in Justice Court of Helena.