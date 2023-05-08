An 18-year-old Helena man is claiming self defense after being charged with felony attempted deliberate homicide and felony tampering with or fabricating physical evidence for allegedly stabbing another man Friday at an apartment near Walmart.

Helena dispatch received a 911 call on Friday from a man who reported he was at the 800 block of Gibbon Street and that there were two men with injuries.

Dispatch heard someone say in the background he was “attacked by a home invader.” The caller started rendering aid, and one of the men stated, “I’m not gonna make it, dude.” Dispatch asked if the suspect was still at the scene, and the caller said that he didn’t know but was told it was a home invasion and that the suspect was male, according to court documents filed Monday in Helena Justice Court.

Officers found a knife on the kitchen counter with a bent blade. The man who had been stabbed in the back lost consciousness and was transported to St. Peter’s Health in critical condition with what would later be labeled as "defensive wounds." The second man, Jamison Collins, was also taken to the hospital but was conscious, authorities said.

A woman told law enforcement that she had received text messages from both men around 12:15 p.m. Both told her that the other man should leave. Collins texted her that he was going to go into “protective mode” and was scared. She said that she then received a video from Collins of him holding a knife and sitting on the floor.

The woman drove to the apartment where first responders were already at the scene. She deleted the text message threads and video from her phone but gave consent to have her phone searched by law enforcement, police said.

The woman told authorities Collins had been suicidal recently. She said the other man had not been physical with Collins except for one time when he wrestled a knife away from Collins, who was feeling suicidal. She said she didn’t think the man would attack Collins and that she didn’t think Collins would tell the truth, officials said.

Authorities said Collins initially lied about the incident. Collins stated he heard a commotion from the kitchen. When he checked, there was a person in a black sweater fighting with the other man, Collins said. He stated that this is when he grabbed the knife. Collins asked if the police had caught the suspect yet, law enforcement said.

Collins began telling the same story, but when pressed for details, he stated he wanted to tell the truth. Collins alleged that the man was acting aggressive toward him when he got home from work. Collins texted the woman mentioned above about the man’s aggression, which made the man act more aggressive, said Collins. He stated that the other man struck him in the head several times and lifted him off the ground, which is when he stabbed him in the back several times, court documents said.

Collins said that the man got the knife away from him, and Collins then ran to the neighbors, police said. He told authorities that he corroborated the other man's home-intruder story because he didn’t want people to get in trouble.

On Saturday, law enforcement met with the stabbed man at the hospital. He said that on Friday he told Collins that he needed to do better and cited some issues Collins had been facing. The man then went outside to smoke and when he came back in, Collins had a large knife. The man recalled Collins said something like, "What are you gonna do (expletive),” according to court reports.

The man told authorities that he feared Collins would hurt him or himself. He said that Collins approached him, and he wrapped Collins up in an attempt to stop him from hurting anyone. Collins then started stabbing him in the back, causing damage to his liver and lungs, according to court documents.

He said that he put his finger in Collins’ eye to get him to stop stabbing him and that Collins left the apartment. The man was not able to find his phone, according to court reports.

Collins was arrested about 6:30 p.m. Friday. On Monday, an officer met with him at the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. Collins said that he had no issue with the man and that they had some minor altercations in the past but no injuries were reported. Collins stated that the man made a comment to Collins when he got home early from work on Friday that upset him, police said.

Collins reported that the man went outside and when he came back, he ran at Collins and began striking him, which is when Collins started stabbing him. Officials said that Collins stated that he was scared of what “might” happen but never explained any fear of the man causing him serious injury or death.

Collins admitted to deleting texts and a video after the incident, officials said.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.