A minor being tried as an adult has been arraigned in Lewis and Clark County 1st Judicial District Court on charges involving a March 24 shooting in a Helena neighborhood during which 40 rounds were fired.

Lorenzo Deserly, 17, entered a not guilty plea when he appeared via Zoom for his arraignment Tuesday in front of Judge Michael McMahon.

Deserly is being tried as an adult. He was charged with seven felonies on Tuesday — one felony count of assault with a weapon and six felony counts of criminal endangerment. Felony assault with a weapon holds a maximum of 20 years imprisonment and a $50,000 fine. For each felony criminal endangerment charge, the maximum is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Deserly and a 15-year-old juvenile allegedly shot at multiple residences on several streets near Helena Middle School about 4 a.m. on March 24. Helena police received multiple calls on residents hearing gunfire. The juvenile’s name hasn’t been released.

The investigation found that around 40 rounds had been fired by Deserly and the juvenile, striking six structures. The 15-year-old had blood on his clothing. While officers were placing him in handcuffs, they noticed a severe injury to his left pinky. Emergency medical services transported the boy to the hospital due to a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hand.

Chief Criminal Deputy County Attorney Mary Barry stated that Deserly isn't scheduled to be transported to Lewis and Clark County until he's 18. He is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center in Great Falls along with the other juvenile. Deserly is being kept on "no bond."

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.