A 15-year-old boy was detained Monday at Capital High School for being in possession of a gun that may have been stolen, police said.

There were no threats made toward any person or the school. The teen was cited and not arrested, police said.

Police were notified about 10:45 p.m. The officers located the juvenile, detained him and found that he was in possession of a firearm, authorities said.

The boy was cited for possession of stolen property, possession of a gun in school, obstructing a peace officer, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of tobacco, said officials.

Helena Police Department stated that “there is no threat to the public" at this time.

Helena Public Schools said the student was taken off campus into custody without incident, and the incident is still under investigation.

The juvenile’s name will not be released. No further details have been provided.