Crews responding to wildfire south of Helena

Emergency crews are responding to a wildfire south of Helena.

Lewis and Clark County Emergency Management reported that the fire is in the Lump Gulch area near Sheep Mountain, and smoke is visible in Helena.

Due to the poor air quality, Lewis and Clark Public Health is recommending that people in the Helena area stay indoors with windows closed and use an air purifier if possible.

"If you have serious lung conditions, it is advisable to retreat from the area until the smoke clears," the health department said in an announcement on Facebook.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

