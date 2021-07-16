Crews battle wildfire near Park Lake

Emergency crews responded to a wildfire on the east side of Park Lake in the Helena Ranger District of the the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Friday.
The fire started around midnight and has burned an estimated 3 to 5 acres so far in a thick lodgepole pine forest with dead and down beetle-killed trees. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Park Lake Picnic Area and Campground are closed for fire operations but are not threatened.
A 20-person type II crew and four helicopters responded, along with the Montana City Volunteer Fire Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The helicopters are drawing water from Park Lake, and their efforts have been successful, officials said.
“We are continuing to work to fully suppress this fire, with the assistance of our cooperators, this afternoon,” Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell said Friday. “So far, the fire behavior has moderated which has aided efforts on the ground.”
Officials are asking drivers to reduce speeds on the roads between Clancy and Park Lake, and to watch for fire traffic in the area. No evacuations or pre-evacuations have been issued at this time.
Public health officials said air quality in Helena and the surrounding area Friday was unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the smoke from nearby wildfires, but the general public was unlikely to be affected. Those particularly sensitive to smoke were encouraged to limit outdoor activities, especially the elderly, those with heart or lung conditions, and children.
Gov. Greg Gianforte received an update Friday from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation on wildfires in Montana.
As of noon Friday, there were 14 large fire incidents in Montana.
Since Jan. 1, there have been over 1,400 fire starts in Montana burning over 150,000 acres, with over 500 starts this month. Of the fire starts in the last month, over 75% were human-caused.
The governor and the state’s fire management professionals discussed prevention efforts and people will be urged to prevent more fires by securing trailer chains, regularly maintaining equipment, and not parking on tall, dry grass.
The briefing included an update on wildland firefighting costs since the beginning of the state’s fiscal year, July 1. Montana entered the fiscal year with the Fire Suppression Fund at its statutory maximum of $104 million. Officials estimate that about $3.5 million from the fund has been spent fighting fire during the state’s current fiscal year.