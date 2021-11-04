Creativity takes a romp at New Play Fest

It’s that time of year again!

When some of us delight in just the sheer creativity of our neighbors.

Once again, the Last Chance New Play Fest hits the boards, with plays running Nov. 5-14.

This time at a new venue, Helena Avenue Theatre, 1319 Helena Ave. and with a slate of new plays.

One of the most popular features of the Fest, now in its eighth year, is Montana Short Cuts, which are short plays written by a variety of Montana writers all on the same theme -- all with a different take.

This year’s theme is Anti/Social.

“They really are good this year,” said executive producer Rebecca Ryland.

But other play offerings are leaner than expected this year, said co-associate producer Steve Palmer. Two projects had to cancel due to lack of performers caused by COVID.

This year’s Short Cut lineup is:

The Lobbyist, a satirical comedy by Ross Peter Nelson. When laws are drafted for money, social consequences may be happily overlooked.

a satirical comedy by Ross Peter Nelson. When laws are drafted for money, social consequences may be happily overlooked. Chrysalis , a drama by Greg Younger. A self-isolated neighbor gets a lesson in trust.

, a drama by Greg Younger. A self-isolated neighbor gets a lesson in trust. The Sound Effect , a comedy by Chantal Marie. After months in lockdown, is it safe to open the door to people?

, a comedy by Chantal Marie. After months in lockdown, is it safe to open the door to people? The Heart is Not Hidden, The Mind is Laid Bar e, a drama by Palmer inspired by a real story. ― A scientist banned from her laboratory is blinded by her passion and its negative effect on the subjects of her research.

e, a drama by Palmer inspired by a real story. ― A scientist banned from her laboratory is blinded by her passion and its negative effect on the subjects of her research. Castles in the Sand -- a drama by Ryland. A kid on a beach risks saving a teen destroyed by social media.

-- a drama by Ryland. A kid on a beach risks saving a teen destroyed by social media. Killing Pollyanna -- a dark comedy by Pamela Jamruszka Mencher. Can perpetual goodness and passive compliance kill you?

-- a dark comedy by Pamela Jamruszka Mencher. Can perpetual goodness and passive compliance kill you? Mittens -- an operetta by Barry Stambaugh. A Greek chorus and a dead cat get kicked around the campfire. Metaphorically.

“‘The Lobbyist’” is definitely inspired by local political events in Montana,” said Nelson, who is a co-associate producer of the fest. “Since we didn’t have a Saturday Night Live during the Legislature, I figured I had to skewer Montana politics all on my own.”

“The Heart is Not Hidden” is “actually based on a real woman scientist,” said Palmer. The researcher developed a way to communicate with bonobos, but became arrogant and was removed by her peers. In the play, she sneaks back into the lab to say goodbye to her subjects.

And “Castles in the Sand,” by Ryland, is a dark comedy looking at how people have become obsessed with serial killers during COVID times, as well as social media attacks on a teen and another teen’s efforts to save him.

This year’s Indy projects range from comedy to dark comedy to poetry, and include:

When Nana Hit the Glass -- a dark comedy by Ryland. What is Lasse’s problem? Is it that her mother took a fast turn on a mountain pass and plummeted a thousand feet into a river? Or that she was raised by Rosalia, the household maid?

-- a dark comedy by Ryland. What is Lasse’s problem? Is it that her mother took a fast turn on a mountain pass and plummeted a thousand feet into a river? Or that she was raised by Rosalia, the household maid? Stagehand -- a short comedy created and performed by Palmer. Hey, even a lowly stagehand has a life! And in the change between acts, he gets the spotlight for a change.

-- a short comedy created and performed by Palmer. Hey, even a lowly stagehand has a life! And in the change between acts, he gets the spotlight for a change. Insight, Spoken Word Poetry Event. Four poets ─ Greg Younger, Larry Bauer, Donna Davis and Brian Massman ─ share readings of their work. Community poets are welcome to read samples of their work during an open mic session following the Sunday, Nov. 7, performance.

Plus, there’s an Indy film

How to Poison -- Nelson presents a reprise of his 2020 film in which Robespierre and Che Guevara are reincarnated as cats. The single-showing of his highly popular film is Saturday, Nov. 13.

Last year, the Play Fest went virtual due to COVID. Although the Fest is going forward this year with live performances, it’s still been impacted by the pandemic.

COVID hampered participation by playwrights and actors from other cities, such as Butte and Havre.

This year, the Fest moves into the new Helena Avenue Theatre, which is “a major step up,” said Ryland, as far as the quality of the productions -- with a real stage, professional lighting and sound, plus more seating space for the audience.

This feels like an important anchor for the Fest to grow from in the future, she said.

The three founders believe their play fest is now the longest running one in Montana.

It’s been a way to hone their skills. “For me, it’s an opportunity to try out new work -- mostly ... trying out longer works. There’s not a lot of opportunities like that in Montana,” said Nelson. “It’s a good place to hear the piece live and see if I need to make changes.”

The Fest has also been a way to find new writers and new works in Montana. Previous years, it’s attracted writers from Bozeman, Kalispell, Havre and Butte, and they hope it continues to expand.

Another valuable aspect is the talk back sessions with the audience, when playwrights get to hear firsthand what people think.

The Play Fest renewed Palmer’s interest in playwriting, he said. “I never thought I’d see something like this in Montana.” The Fest is not only an opportunity to add to the quality of his work, he said, but to the quality of his community.

Newly transplanted playwright, Chantal Marie, was thrilled to discover the New Play Fest and the welcoming community it offers, she said.

Marie, who has worked in film and commercials, is relishing jumping into live theater.

“I’m very impressed with Helena and its arts community,” she said. “For a town this size, it’s very rich in arts. The fact that the Play Fest is having new works is amazing for the audience and the playwrights.

“It’s just so fun. It’s just been a great experience. They’re all very supportive. I’m looking forward to doing more with them. I hope this festival continues growing and expanding.

“I just want to thank Rebecca, Steve... and Ross for persevering with this as a mission of love and love of the arts.”

Tickets for individual performances are $15 and are available at the door; $30 Fest passes, which admit holders to any performance throughout the Fest, are available in advance at the Fire Tower Coffee House or at the door. Discounted tickets are available for students and seniors. The audience is asked to wear face masks.

Last Chance New Play Fest is a project of the Experimental Theatre Cooperative.

More info on writers and plays at http://www.experimentaltheatrecoop.org/2021 or in the Fest Guide, available at the Fire Tower Coffee House.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0