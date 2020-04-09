Creative adaptation -- Carroll College and Helena College creative arts teachers go virtual and explore what’s possible

“They take videos of themselves and the audio, and we will splice it into one video.”

She’s been meeting with them online in Zoom, and they use Moodle to submit their assignments.

It’s important that students have structure and stay connected with each other and have community, she said. She just wants them “to have something to take their minds off the severity of the situation...and just has some joy and collaboration to it.”

“From a pedagogy perspective, we just have to have the recognition we are in a severe time. Students are going to be impacted by this. People who are close to the students will sicken and die.

“What do students need?

“What does this moment call us to as educators?

“This has taught me it’s important to be adaptive.

“Creativity always engages whatever technology is available to us.

“That’s been one of my values of this -- it’s to say what’s possible, rather than what has become impossible.”

