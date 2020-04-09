Creative adaptation -- Carroll College and Helena College creative arts teachers go virtual and explore what’s possible

Nothing short of inspiring.
That’s this writer’s reaction to watching what creative arts teachers at Carroll College and Helena College are doing in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Seth Roby, art instructor at Helena College-University of Montana, moved his five classes online -- including two studio classes.
While Carroll theater professor Kimberly Shire, likewise, took her Creative Dramatics class online and greatly revamped a hands-on lab class.
Carroll’s choral teacher Maren Haynes Marchesini is creating a virtual choir.
And Helena College’s Virginia Reeves is taking her public speaking and literature classes into the virtual world.
Kimberly Shire and theater
In a recent class, a student in Kimberly Shire’s Creative Dramatics class on Zoom used a green, fuzzy puppet to talk about losing teeth from smoking for his mini-health class lesson.
A short time later, students froze in tableau positions as they role-played life on a Polynesian island suffering famine -- as part of a mini-lesson on the history of Polynesian migration.
The Creative Dramatics class teaches future teachers ways they can use art and drama to teach a wide range of subjects, said Shire, in a follow-up interview.
For instance, using a flamenco dance lesson to teach Spanish.
Or painting to teach science concepts.
Through art, students can develop a deeper understanding about the subject and remember it.
Shire’s challenge is keeping her online class dynamic and active, with students moving and creating -- although they are spread across the country.
“I’m desperately trying to help these kids grow up to be teachers who actively engage their students’ bodies and creativity in learning,” she said of why she teaches the class.
Another Carroll class Shire teaches, Corsetry, is exceedingly difficult to teach anywhere but in the sewing lab.
It requires specialized equipment and supplies, said Shire, such as sewing machines, sergers, grommet machines, cutters and special materials such as boning.
Most of these students live in Helena, so Shire is continuing the class in the lab -- with a lot of social distancing, separate sewing supplies and disinfectant wipes.
One of the things she’s noticed about online teaching is “it’s exhausting. After 75 minutes, I want to collapse.
“I’m used to getting visual feedback while I’m teaching.”
In general, the feedback she’s getting from colleagues and students is that online classes are going better than they expected.
Salonen Taylor, a Carroll senior majoring in education, is “really glad” she signed up for Shire’s class.
“I honestly think all education majors should take it for their art credit.”
Making the transition for this class online “is kind of tough,” she said. “We do a lot of hands-on learning and teaching.
“I think this is a good learning opportunity,” she added, “because you never know if anything like this will happen again. It’s definitely something I’ve learned a lot from.”
Seth Roby and art
Meanwhile, at Helena College, Seth Roby is teaching three studio art classes and two lecture classes online, using a variety of platforms from Moodle to Microsoft Teams.
His students can’t meet at the same class time anymore because they’ve had to adjust work schedules to keep their jobs.
Using Microsoft Teams, “I created a virtual classroom and I converse with them by video chat by appointment.
“All my lectures are videotaped and on my Moodle shell.”
Students can log into videos, discussion boards, forums, quizzes and tests.
“I’m just always on call and they can make appointments.”
There was very short notice that schools would shut down.
“It was a mad scramble to get things up,” he said, with all of Helena College instructors using their spring break to get their classes online.
While his lectures work well online, studio classes are more of a challenge.
“It’s been interesting having to adapt online,” said Roby, adding that he doesn’t really mind it. “It gives me a perspective as a teacher that I never would have made myself do.”
But some things are missing.
“People encourage the heck out of each other in class -- that’s missing.”
What’s also missing are some of his students.
“I have students who don’t have access to the internet,” he said, and they can’t go to a coffee shop or the library to use it.
“One student shares his phone with his family. They take turns using it.”
“I have 80 or so students, 15 have not downloaded class information or contacted me. I have no way of getting to them.”
Although the school put out a notice to offer laptop loans, he believes some of his students didn’t see or hear about it.
Roby admits he’s a traditionalist who really likes teaching in a classroom.
But in the future, “most of my classes need to be more of a hybrid.”
Madison Hohn, a student in his Drawing II class, really misses drawing from a live model, she said. “That was a major draw for the class.”
“Seth helped us find websites for drawing, but we can’t really draw from life.”
In a video chat, she showed Roby her latest work, where she was trying to draw hair to be more realistic.
“The critique he did with me, that was super helpful,” she said. ”He’s super good at sending us videos and giving us tips and handouts.
“He’s definitely been there for us and that’s been super awesome.”
Virginia Reeves - literature and public speaking
Helena College’s Virginia Reeves, who teaches Literacy and Literature for Children, American Literature and two public speaking classes, likewise is finding some challenges.
American Literature was already a hybrid class with online forum discussions and only one meeting per week.
A lot of Helena College students need alternative classes like this, Reeves said, because of their work or family demands.
“The Public Speaking is the biggest challenge of teaching online,” she said.
Some of the tech platforms she’s relying on are WebEx for video conferencing; Moodle for online forums, assignments and quizzes; and Screencast-O-Matic for lectures and sharing speeches with PowerPoints.
The transition to online is tough, she said.
“I feel good about the services I’m providing to the students, but there’s a handful of students I haven’t heard from at all.”
She’s tried to adapt the class requirements to the changing situation, while still covering the same material and is offering students options for proving proficiency.
“I don’t want students losing nine weeks of work because of a global pandemic.”
The result of the transition online has been a lot more work, both for her and her students.
Student responses are mixed, she said.
Some feel gratitude and relief at seeing other people’s faces -- even if it’s just in a virtual classroom -- while others are finding their lives are too insane to continue class.
Maren Haynes Marchesini and music
Maren Haynes Marchesini is teaching two classes this semester at Carroll, music appreciation and choir.
Music Appreciation is a lecture class that works well online, she said, but choir presents challenges.
Her choir had been preparing for their end-of-the-year concert in May and that’s not happening.
It’s just a big disappointment, she said. The anticipation went by the wayside. There’s just a lot of sadness.
The choir is continuing to do some small creative projects, including a virtual choir.
The day before the students left Carroll, the choir met in the Carroll Chapel and recorded three songs in progress.
Two recordings are live videos of the chorus singing and the third has pictures of the students from quarantine that Marchesini edited into a video with their singing in the background.
“We’ve made a collaborative recording. They all recorded singing a round, and then I’ve edited it into one round.”
They’re also learning her new arrangement of the school’s song, “When Saints Go Marching In.”
“They take videos of themselves and the audio, and we will splice it into one video.”
She’s been meeting with them online in Zoom, and they use Moodle to submit their assignments.
It’s important that students have structure and stay connected with each other and have community, she said. She just wants them “to have something to take their minds off the severity of the situation...and just has some joy and collaboration to it.”
“From a pedagogy perspective, we just have to have the recognition we are in a severe time. Students are going to be impacted by this. People who are close to the students will sicken and die.
“What do students need?
“What does this moment call us to as educators?
“This has taught me it’s important to be adaptive.
“Creativity always engages whatever technology is available to us.
“That’s been one of my values of this -- it’s to say what’s possible, rather than what has become impossible.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.