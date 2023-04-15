Next Saturday, April 22, is Earth Day, the world’s third most widely observed secular holiday (after New Year's and International Workers' Days).

Previously, I’ve written Earth Day-themed articles encouraging Christians to commemorate humanity’s divine inaugural vocation of properly caring for God’s creation. But today, keeping an Earth Day mindset in the background, let’s explore the Apostle Paul’s intriguing portrayal of creation anxiously anticipating human resurrection in order to be released from “imposed slavery.”

Paul’s metaphor for this exciting concept is that of a woman painfully suffering in labor while joyously expecting the arrival of a child.

The author of Hebrews probably comes closest to portraying present-day Christian yearning for eternity. The Hebrews writer describes God's faithful people as wandering foreigners on Earth, longing for a better homeland, someplace with a "heavenly” ambience" (Hebrews 11:13-16). We can all sympathize with this somber outlook. The difficulties of Christian life wear us down and make us wistfully long (like homesickness) for someplace better than what our present lives offer.

If only there could be a better place, without unhappiness, problems, sickness and death. We wish for a future where goodness, justice and righteousness abound, like it does in heaven.

Wait a minute.

In the eighth chapter of his letter to the Roman church, the Apostle Paul prophesies about the stunning future renewal of all of God’s creation. That might be just what we hope for!

Paul forecasts (Romans 8:18-23) the future this way: “Yet what we suffer now is nothing compared to the glory he will reveal to us later. For all creation is waiting eagerly for that future day when God will reveal who his children really are. Against its will, all creation was subjected to God's curse. But with eager hope, the creation looks forward to the day when it will join God's children in glorious freedom from death and decay. For we know that all creation has been groaning as in the pains of childbirth right up to the present time. And we believers also groan, even though we have the Holy Spirit within us as a foretaste of future glory, for we long for our bodies to be released from sin and suffering. We, too, wait with eager hope for the day when God will give us our full rights as his adopted children, including the new bodies he has promised us.” (New Living Translation)

Paul claims that all of those who are in Christ are now God’s adopted children. The Holy Spirit testifies to this present-day reality. As God’s adopted children, we also become joint heirs with his son Jesus in the future inheritance reserved for him (Romans 8:14-17). Above all, God has predestined his adopted children "to be conformed to the image of his Son," Jesus (Romans 8:29). And this hope for resurrection, for the immortal "redemption of our bodies" (Romans 8:23), is something all of creation also eagerly waits for.

Christians today often envision eternity as an otherworldly, spirit-only experience; a soul fleeing the difficulties of earth for a joyous, everlasting, blissful existence in heaven. But Romans 8 forecasts an astoundingly physical, earthy, “this-worldly” eternal expectation. Matthew and Luke also predict Christian eternal destiny as “renewal” or “universal restoration” (of God’s very good creation) in conjunction with human resurrection (Matthew 19:28 & Acts 3:21). Scripture explicitly states that since ancient times, prophets have speaking about the restoration of God’s creation.

What the Bible never says is that heaven will be the eternal home of the righteous or that Christians will someday abandon Earth to live with God in heaven forever. The truth is, the idea of eternity in heaven, especially as a soul or spirit doesn’t even come from the Bible, but can be traced back to Greek philosophy (i.e., Plato). This misconception is so deeply ingrained in Christian belief that it is exceedingly difficult to correct.

Human rebellion and unfaithfulness to the primordial covenant resulted in God cursing the Earth, and thus, all of creation now unwillingly suffers alongside humanity. But the Apostle Paul points out that God intends to free his creation simultaneously with the forthcoming resurrection of humanity. Resurrected humans will once again become fully capable of wisely presiding over creation, just as God always intended.

The great New Testament theologian, N.T. Wright, encourages today’s Christians to celebrate the pending promise of God’s removal of the curse on creation (Revelations 22:23) by participating in activities demonstrating proper care for our world. Wright says people who live this way are “genuine human beings” — modern-day participants in humanity’s original, divine vocation. Movie buffs might say, “Back to the Future!”

Earth stewardship is an essential part of Christian witness. Creation is purposefully designed to be presided over by humans who make God’s glory present through our bodies. Our Bible teaching must develop religious conviction commensurate for the inaugural task God ascribed to humanity.

Christians should responsibly prophesy about Earth unwellness and warn against gluttonous misuse of our planet’s indispensable resources. Our speech and actions should make it obvious that Christians are natural allies with everyone engaged in planet-care endeavors.

If it has it been a while since your congregation received a biblical message about caring for creation, ask your minister to preach a sermon about wise stewardship and care for all of creation.

Find a way to also tuck in the best-kept secret in the Bible. God intends to someday redeem and renew everything He pronounced “very good!”