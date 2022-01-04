Crash leaves Carroll College nursing student paralyzed

A fundraiser is underway to aid a 22-year-old Carroll College nursing student who was paralyzed Dec. 27 when her truck hit some black ice, spun out of control, smacked a guardrail and then toppled, trapping her for an hour and half.

Tricia McCullough is now at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, her father, David, said, adding she had a broken arm that required surgery. She had broken and dislocated her neck and was paralyzed when she arrived at the hospital, but can now move her right arm some and has some feeling in her upper torso. Her father, David, said that was “encouraging,” but he added that doctors, who have said it could still go either way, have said she has an unlikely chance of walking again.

“She is the kindest, most-loving soul you will ever meet,” David McCullough said of Tricia, adding she enjoys skiing and hiking with her dog, Piper. “She brightens a room when she walks in. She is an awesome person.”

The Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho, resident was five months away from graduating with her four-year nursing degree at Carroll College.

Tricia McCullough was on Interstate 90 about 30 miles east of Missoula and traveling 50 mph in a 70 mph zone when the truck fishtailed and spun out of control, then flipped, friends and family members said. They had to remove the roof of the truck to get her out. She was airlifted to the hospital.

David McCullough said his daughter was returning to Carroll College and the truck she was driving hit some black ice on the pavement.

The family got a call about 4 a.m.

“It’s horrible,” David, said. “It was the worst Christmas ever.”

The family is trying to get her to Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado, which specializes in patients with spinal cord and brain injuries, but her insurance will not cover it, a family friend said.

David McCullough said Craig charges $3,580 a day and the family was told to prepare for a 60 to 90-day stay.

The family is trying to raise $350,000 and started a Gofundme page at https://bit.ly/3pVIJeo, and a bank account has been set up at Wells Fargo in which people can make donations in Tricia McCullough’s name. As of Tuesday morning, nearly $36,000 had been raised.

Her dog, Piper, was in the car and got ejected from the vehicle. Piper was missing for two nights in the frigid cold.

Piper ran off when they tried to grab her after the first sighting, but she was finally retrieved by a neighbor who brought Piper to the hospital, where the dog was able to spend some time with Tricia.

David McCullough warns people to slow down while driving in the winter.

“There is black ice in the winter,” he said. “It’s not worth it.”

Carroll President John Cech said the college was “deeply saddened” to learn about McCullough and the crash that took place over winter break.

“Tricia McCullough is a beloved senior in our nursing program,” he said, adding she is “a dedicated and conscientious student who was working diligently to graduate" in May with a bachelor's degree in nursing and a minor in Spanish.

Cech said the nursing faculty have known her to be a student who, when faced with adversity, finds a way to succeed.

“We are praying for Tricia and as a community we are sending love and strength to her and her family during her healing and recovery process.” he said in an email.

Cech said college officials have been in touch with McCullough and her family and are offering their support. This includes evaluating options for completing her degree when her rehabilitation allows.

”Although we recognize that Tricia has a very long road ahead of her in her recovery, we are extremely thankful that she, along with her treasured dog Piper, survived this frightening car accident,” he said.

He said Carroll will share the Gofundme page with students, faculty and staff.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 22 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.