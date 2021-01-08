Craig voters consider resort tax extension, increase

The Lewis and Clark County Elections Department mailed ballots to the 35 registered voters in Craig Wednesday to decide whether to raise and extend the resort tax in the area.

The town, which sits halfway between Helena and Great Falls on the Missouri River, is known for its fly fishing and relies on tourism to prop up the local economy.

The handful of voters will determine if the area's resort tax is extended year-round. It is currently in effect only between April 1 and Nov. 15.

They will also vote on increasing the tax from 3% to 4%. If approved, the tax hike would go into effect March 5.

The Montana Legislature passed Senate Bill 241 during the 2019 legislature, which allows for the governing body of a resort area to present to the electorate the question of whether to increase the existing resort tax by 1%.

According to Misty Edwards, a finance coordinator with the county, revenue from the resort tax is split three ways. She said 85% of revenue collected through the tax is used to pay down the debt on the area's wastewater treatment plant, while 10% goes toward maintenance on the Craig Training Center, a multi-use community center and firefighter training facility, and 5% goes back to the businesses that collected the tax to offset associated accounting costs.