Craig voters approve resort tax extension, increase

The petition to amend the area's resort tax was certified by the county election administrator Oct. 9. Of the area's 35 registered voters, 16, or about 46%, signed the petition.

In the 10 years that the resort tax has been in place, more than $1 million has been collected, $980,000 of which has been used for the repayment of the revenue and general obligation bonds associated with the construction of the wastewater system as well as the maintenance of that system, according to a memo from county staff.

Chris Strainer is the owner of CrossCurrents Fly Shop with a location in Craig and said he voted against the measures because of his general aversion to any taxes.

Strainer said the majority of transactions in his Craig store are with Montana residents, but the out-of-state tourists spend more money.

He said he believes Montanans will simply start buying their flies and tippet elsewhere.

"If someone's buying a new rod, I don't know why'd they do it here," he said. "Just go to Helena."