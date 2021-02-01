Craig voters approve resort tax extension, increase

Craig voters approved two ballot measures last week increasing the resort area tax and extending it year-round.
Of the 35 eligible Craig voters, 24 cast a ballot, about a 68% turnout.
The first ballot measure, approved on a 19-5 vote, authorized the extension of the tax year-round. Previously, the tax was only in effect between April 1 and Nov. 15.
The resort tax will be collected year-round beginning March 5.
The second ballot measure, approved on a 20-4 vote, increases the tax a percentage point to 4%. The increase also goes into effect March 5.
Additional revenue resulting from the increase is earmarked for upgrades and replacements for the wastewater treatment system. The increase sunsets once project costs and debts are paid.
Lewis and Clark County Elections Supervisor Audrey McCue said the elections department staff began removing ballots from their envelopes at 5 p.m. on Jan. 26, and the results were finalized before 8 p.m.
"We didn't even use our tabulation machine. Every ballot was hand counted," McCue said.
The Montana Legislature passed Senate Bill 241 during the 2019 legislature, which allows for the governing body of a resort area to present to the electorate the question of whether to increase the existing resort tax by 1%.
The petition to amend the area's resort tax was certified by the county election administrator Oct. 9. Of the area's 35 registered voters, 16, or about 46%, signed the petition.
In the 10 years that the resort tax has been in place, more than $1 million has been collected, $980,000 of which has been used for the repayment of the revenue and general obligation bonds associated with the construction of the wastewater system as well as the maintenance of that system, according to a memo from county staff.
Chris Strainer is the owner of CrossCurrents Fly Shop with a location in Craig and said he voted against the measures because of his general aversion to any taxes.
Strainer said the majority of transactions in his Craig store are with Montana residents, but the out-of-state tourists spend more money.
He said he believes Montanans will simply start buying their flies and tippet elsewhere.
"If someone's buying a new rod, I don't know why'd they do it here," he said. "Just go to Helena."
In an early January interview, Sanna Czifro, a Great Falls resident who inherited property in Craig and now chairs the unofficial citizen advisory council that recommended that the Lewis and Clark County Commission put the measure to a vote, painted a dire picture of the municipality's debt.