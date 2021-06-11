COVID variants arise in Lewis and Clark County as vaccination rate slows

Variants of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease have been detected in Lewis and Clark County, and local health care providers and public health officials are calling for more residents to get vaccinated.

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services' Infectious Disease Information System, 21 confirmed cases representing five different variants had been reported in Lewis and Clark County as of Tuesday.

The most prevalent of the variants in the county is B.1.1.7, which originated in the United Kingdom. Lewis and Clark County's Health Officer Drenda Niemann said 10 of the 21 confirmed local cases of coronavirus variants are the U.K. variant, which is about 40% more transmissible than the original strain.

Niemann said one of those 10 individuals, who she said was not vaccinated, died from the disease.

"The variants are present in our county," Niemann said. "However, we do know vaccines are effective against those variants. So our message continues to be, 'get vaccinated.'"

The four other variants present in the county are B.1.526, which originated in New York, B.1.617.2, which originated in India, and variants B.1.427 and B.1.429, both of which originated in California.