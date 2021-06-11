COVID variants arise in Lewis and Clark County as vaccination rate slows

Variants of the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 respiratory disease have been detected in Lewis and Clark County, and local health care providers and public health officials are calling for more residents to get vaccinated.
According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services' Infectious Disease Information System, 21 confirmed cases representing five different variants had been reported in Lewis and Clark County as of Tuesday.
The most prevalent of the variants in the county is B.1.1.7, which originated in the United Kingdom. Lewis and Clark County's Health Officer Drenda Niemann said 10 of the 21 confirmed local cases of coronavirus variants are the U.K. variant, which is about 40% more transmissible than the original strain.
Niemann said one of those 10 individuals, who she said was not vaccinated, died from the disease.
"The variants are present in our county," Niemann said. "However, we do know vaccines are effective against those variants. So our message continues to be, 'get vaccinated.'"
The four other variants present in the county are B.1.526, which originated in New York, B.1.617.2, which originated in India, and variants B.1.427 and B.1.429, both of which originated in California.
In a Monday press release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said research shows the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna and authorized by the Food and Drug Administration reduce the risk of infection by 91% in fully vaccinated people.
St. Peter's Health Clinical Pharmacy Manager Tom Richardson said "being vaccinated does provide you protection against variants," but also sharply lessens the severity of the disease and potential for death in confirmed cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated individuals, which are called breakthrough cases.
As of Tuesday, the state had reported a total of 19 breakthrough cases in Lewis and Clark County. Because of the state's limited resources, only a small percentage of positive tests are sent to CDC lab for variant surveillance, meaning there is no way to know the full extent of variants' spread in Lewis and Clark County nor the correlation between breakthrough cases and variants.
"We do the best we can with what little information is available," St. Peter's Health Infectious Disease Specialist and Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Anne Anglim said. "We can use the data we do have to determine trends."
To avoid having these variants trend in the wrong direction, both Richardson and Anglim agreed getting more of the county vaccinated is essential.
"Even though the vaccination rate in this county is excellent compared to other areas of the state, we still only have about half the people vaccinated," Anglim said. "That leaves a large portion of our population not protected."
Niemann said vaccine uptake within the county has plateaued.
Only about 58% of Lewis and Clark County's eligible population has been at least partially vaccinated as of Tuesday, and that number did not change from the previous week.
"It (the county's vaccination rate) is slowing way down," Niemann said. "We continue to struggle with the youth. The 12- to 29-year-olds aren't getting vaccinated at the rate we need them to."
Niemann said Lewis and Clark Public Health's pivot from mass vaccination clinics at the county fairgrounds to smaller, more frequent mobile vaccination clinics on site at local events such as the upcoming Governor's Cup and Capitol Square Farmers' Market aims to decrease vaccine hesitancy among residents. All three vaccines are available at the mobile clinics, meaning anyone 12 and older can get a jab.
"We're trying to make it as convenient as possible," Niemann said.
In conjunction, St. Peter's Health spokeswoman Kathryn Gallagher said the hospital is now offering walk-in vaccinations without an appointment Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Broadway Clinic, 2550 E. Broadway St.
A map of all COVID-19 vaccination locations and details is available online through Lewis and Clark Public Health's COVID-19 Hub, found at https://www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/.