COVID-19 vaccines: A walk through history, debunking myths, what you should know

Q: If I've had COVID-19, should I still get the vaccine?

A: Yes! People who have had COVID-19 do receive some immunity from the virus. However, this immunity may only last around three months. Vaccination will provide longer and possibly better protection. If you've had COVID-19, you can and should still get vaccinated.

Q: Why do we still need to take preventative measures if we get vaccinated?

A: We know that the vaccine is extremely effective because it will prevent you from getting sick. However, we do not know if the vaccine prevents you from giving the virus to others. Wearing masks and following other prevention measures helps protect you, others and the community.

Q: Should we be worried about the speed at which the vaccine was developed?

A: It is normal to have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, especially since it was created so rapidly. St. Peter’s Health endorses the process which led to these vaccines' release. No steps were skipped. In the years since Jenner applied the first rudimentary vaccine, a worldwide commitment to improving vaccine science has brought humanity this immense achievement.

So here's our final ask: