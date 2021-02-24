COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue next week in Helena

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Waitwhile link will go live at 9 a.m. Friday and appointments are expected to fill up quickly.

Rocky Mountain Development Council has volunteered to provide those who have access barriers to the online system with a call center at 406-447-1680. This call center is not for the public, but for those who have access barriers to using the appointment website. Not all dates may be available through this call center. The call center will operate beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.

Second-dose clinics

Those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at either of the health department's drive-thru clinics on Feb. 9 or 10 are eligible to receive their second dose on either March 4 or March 5 at the fairgrounds. As a result of ongoing limited vaccine supply, the Carroll College point of distribution will not be used for second-dose clinics at this time.

No appointment is necessary, but participants must arrive at the same time they were scheduled to receive the first dose.

For those who received the first dose Feb. 9, the second dose will be provided March 4 at the same time they received the first dose. For those who received the first dose Feb. 10, the second dose will be provided March 5 at the same time they received the first dose.

Participants must bring their vaccination record card, which serves as their ticket for the second dose. No other paperwork is required.