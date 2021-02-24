COVID-19 vaccine clinics continue next week in Helena

First-dose and second-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics will continue next week in Lewis and Clark County.
The first-dose Pfizer vaccine clinics for Lewis and Clark County residents in Phase 1B will be held on March 2 and March 3 from 1-6 p.m. All first-dose clinics are held at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena.
Nearly 450 vaccinations will be administered each day.
Phase 1B includes American Indians or other people of color aged 16 and older regardless of medical condition; all people age 16-69 with high-risk medical conditions; and anyone age 70 and older. These clinics are only open to Lewis and Clark County residents, and proof of age and county residency will be required.
The county health department follows guidance from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, which defines high-risk medical conditions as serious heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies, cancer, chronic kidney disease (CKD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, Down syndrome, sickle cell disease, Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes and severe obesity (those with a body mass index equal or greater than 40 kilograms/m2).
The registration site for the clinics is hosted on Waitwhile. Links to secure an appointment at any of the clinics can only be found on the COVID-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/, or on Lewis and Clark Public Health’s website at www.lccountymt.gov/health.html, and, look for the ‘COVID-19 Hub’ link on the main page. A ‘how to’ video is available on the COVID-19 Hub. No account or app is required to use the appointment system.
The Waitwhile link will go live at 9 a.m. Friday and appointments are expected to fill up quickly.
Rocky Mountain Development Council has volunteered to provide those who have access barriers to the online system with a call center at 406-447-1680. This call center is not for the public, but for those who have access barriers to using the appointment website. Not all dates may be available through this call center. The call center will operate beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.
Second-dose clinics
Those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at either of the health department's drive-thru clinics on Feb. 9 or 10 are eligible to receive their second dose on either March 4 or March 5 at the fairgrounds. As a result of ongoing limited vaccine supply, the Carroll College point of distribution will not be used for second-dose clinics at this time.
No appointment is necessary, but participants must arrive at the same time they were scheduled to receive the first dose.
For those who received the first dose Feb. 9, the second dose will be provided March 4 at the same time they received the first dose. For those who received the first dose Feb. 10, the second dose will be provided March 5 at the same time they received the first dose.
Participants must bring their vaccination record card, which serves as their ticket for the second dose. No other paperwork is required.