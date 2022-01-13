COVID-19 vaccine clinic slated Saturday at East Helena High

There will be a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at East Helena High School, with registration closing at 3 p.m. Friday for anyone 12 and over needing a first, second or booster dose, officials from St. Peter’s Health and Lewis and Clark Public Health said.

Appointment are required at https://www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/.

Pediatric vaccines for youth 5-11 will not be available at this clinic. Parents/guardians should reach out to their medical provider/pediatrician, local pharmacy or make an appointment at www.sphealth.org/covidvaccine for children in this age group.

St. Peter’s Health and Lewis and Clark Public Health encourage people who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot to get one as soon as possible, saying the county is facing a surge of the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant. The current case positivity rate in Lewis and Clark County is 43%, which is the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic. Recent case totals have also increased exponentially over recent days.

It is estimated that around 15,000 Lewis and Clark County residents are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine booster but have not yet received the shot.

Currently, the following people are eligible for a booster dose:

• Anyone aged 12-17 years who received their initial Pfizer vaccination series at least five months ago. (Anyone 12-17 qualifies for a Pfizer booster dose ONLY).

• Anyone aged 18+ years who received their initial Moderna or Pfizer vaccination series at least five months ago.

• Anyone aged 18+ years who received a Johnson & Johnson single vaccine dose at least two months ago.

Youth 5-11 years of age are eligible to receive the initial two-dose Pfizer vaccine series.

St. Peter’s Health also offers FREE COVID-19 vaccines by appointment for anyone 5+ at www.sphealth.org/covidvaccine.

